Lamborghini's CEO promises owners an 'emotional' experience with its EVs

As the automotive industry evolves closer to a zero-emissions world, established automakers and innovative startups are playing around with EVs and other electrified solutions for their performance cars.

A Lamborghini Lanzador electric concept car is seen during The Quail, a motorsports gathering in Carmel, Calif. on Aug. 18, 2023. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Volkswagen-owned (VLKAF) Italian supercar powerhouse Lamborghini is in the process of producing its first EV — a production version of the Lanzador crossover concept shown at Monterey Car Week in August 2023. Despite the assumptions that many have about electric cars by passionate enthusiasts, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann is promising something unique with its brand of EVs.

In a recent interview with British automotive authority Autocar, the Lamborghini CEO said that its engineers are hard at work at creating a wide variety of EVs that are not only powerful, but exude the kind of feeling and driving experience that Lamborghini is known for providing.

“The fact of the numbers is important,” Winkelmann told Autocar. “For power output, we are talking about at least one megawatt [1341bhp]. This is for sure. This is one of the pillars of measurement for the performance of tomorrow when it comes to full electric."

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and chief executive officer of Lamborghini SpA, is seen next to a Lamborghini Lanzador electric concept during The Quail, a motorsports gathering in Carmel, Calif. on Aug. 18, 2023. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

"Performance is divided into two," he added. "One part is acceleration, top speed, lap time and braking behaviour. But this has to be translated into an emotional side and every customer who drives a Lamborghini acknowledges that there is this emotional part of a Lamborghini – and this has to be translated in electric cars.”

Winkelmann acknowledged that his engineers have a challenge on their plates, expressing that the sheer weight of the cars will be higher, but is working to find a 'balance' with its future cars.

“The engineers always put their hands on their head when I talk about this: the combination of repeated acceleration, top speed and range,” he said. “It is almost ‘mission impossible’ to have this on the highest level in every sense.”

Currently, Lamborghini makes one electrified model — a $600,000 plug-in hybrid supercar it calls the Revuelto. Its first EV, a production version of the Lanzador crossover concept is due in 2028.

