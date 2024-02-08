Frontier has a new subscription that combines flying with rent

Two years ago, low-cost airline Frontier (FRON) made some serious waves by launching a pay-once-and-fly-all-you-want subscription.

While far from the true kind of unlimited flight pass that some airlines had in the 1980s and quickly cut due to lost profits, Frontier's GoWild! Pass proved so popular that the airline ended up bringing it back again and again as well as launching special versions for children and seasonal travelers.

Related: Airline Offers Remote Workers a Monthly Flight Subscription

The latest expansion of the Frontier Pass is a partnership with apartment rental platform Landing. The startup began out of Alabama and grew fast through a model of offering fully furnished apartments for rent for periods shorter than a traditional lease but longer than a hotel or Airbnb (ABNB) in different parts of the U.S.

The promotion is tailored toward young remote workers who travel frequently. Image source&colon Getty Images

New promotion promises to combine 'living and travel' for an 'ultimate adventure'

It also has a subscription service called Standby in which members can pay a starting fee of $1,495 per month in order to stay in any of the apartments in 375 cities across the country available on the platform within a few day's notice.

More Travel:

As part of the partnership, those who sign up will also get the GoWild! Pass that Frontier is currently selling for an early-bird rate of $399 for summer 2023 and $599 for the year from May 2024 to 2025.

"Nomad Pass combines two innovative product offerings across living and travel, and they couldn't be more complementary," Landing's Chief Marketing Officer Russ Brodmerkle said in a statement. "It's tailor-made for people embracing a flexible lifestyle and the ability to travel frequently – we're proud to partner with Frontier to deliver the ultimate adventure at an affordable price."

Are these flight and rent subscriptions worth it? Here is what you need to know

The promotion is evidently tailored toward remote workers who travel frequently and hop between different cities at a moment's notice. Together, the combined promotion is called the Nomad Pass and has the same limitations as the two passes alone. The Standby membership does not include homes in New York or California due to the high cost of rent in those states and stricter laws around short-term housing.

The GoWild! Pass, in turn, has its own limitations ranging from blackout dates during popular summer and holiday travel periods as well as the airport taxes and extra fees that one will have to pay for baggage and seat selection. Flights are also subject to availability so one may occasionally find that the route one needs to take as part of the pass is fully booked.

Another important factor to consider is that Frontier often does not fly out of a given city's most central airport. In Los Angeles, travelers would not leave from LAX but John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana or Ontario International Airport around 50 miles outside of town which would make the pass a good deal only for those who can access these airports without a hefty Uber (UBER) fee.

"The Frontier Airlines GoWild! Pass is a great value and terrific opportunity for anyone with flexibility in their travel plans and can be used across our entire network of domestic and international destinations," Frontier's Vice President of Pricing and Revenue Management James Fenner said in a statement.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024