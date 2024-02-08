Breaking: Chino Valley offices and facilities close due to hazardous winter weather

The Town of Chino Valley has closed its offices and facilities effective at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, Feb. 8, due to hazardous winter weather.

The senior center closed at noon, but Meals on Wheels drivers are already on the road and will complete their deliveries, if possible.

Essential service staff will remain on duty. Public works team has limited plowing capacity, but will address high-travel areas. The town is asking anyone who does not need to travel to stay off the road for their own safety.

The town anticipates opening at regular hours tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 9, for the library and senior center. Any changes will be posted on its Facebook page.

