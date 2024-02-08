OFFERS
An espresso machine shoppers credit with making 'Starbucks-worthy' coffee is $220 off at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 8, 2024 9:32 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For some, enjoying a fresh brew is as essential as drinking a glass of water. Instead of spending hundreds, if not thousands of dollars per year on drive-thru coffee joints, consider making your cup of joe at home. With the right coffee machine, you can make it as good if not better than the professionals.

If you’re not sure where to find the best coffee machine, look no further than Amazon. The Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine is a staggering $220 off for a limited time and comes with everything you need to make a tasty cup of coffee without leaving the comfort of your home. It includes a stainless steel milk pitcher, a removable water reservoir, tampers, and a cleaning pin.

The user-friendly design features a dial interface allowing you to select steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single and double shots. This is a great choice for everyone, regardless of their experience with espresso machines. 

Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine, $280 (was $500) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it.

We recommend reading the user manual before using the machine for the first time because the brand notes that “too coarse a grind, too little coffee, or insufficiently tamping the grounds before brewing can all lead to inadequate pressure for a proper brew.” It also says that the amount of espresso produced can vary depending on the grind size and settings.

This high-quality machine uses a 15-bar Italian pump and a large filter to ensure the correct amount of pressure and even distribution of flavor each time. This maximizes your drink’s taste and with the steam wand you can froth the milk to create beautiful designs like baristas do at coffee shops. A cup warming tray keeps your brew warm even while you’re not drinking it as well.

Several shoppers said that buying this espresso machine has been their “best investment” ever, especially now that it’s 44% off. Hundreds of people have purchased one recently, and it has over 2,800 perfect five-star ratings.

“This coffee maker is amazing. It truly makes a Starbucks-worthy cup of coffee or Dutch Bros if that’s your favorite,” wrote one reviewer. “It produces thick and frothy coffee and comes out very hot. This machine is half the price of more popular brands and in my opinion well worth the cost.”

Any coffee enthusiast would be lucky to have the Calphalon Espresso Machine, so now’s the time to treat yourself or a loved one to quality coffee at home. Hurry, this deal won’t last much longer.

