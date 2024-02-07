The Lego roses that are selling out everywhere are still available at Amazon, and 80,000+ have already sold

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it and if you’re trying to decide what to get your special someone that’s not your basic flowers and chocolates, we’ve got a thoughtful idea in mind. Instead of gifting them things that will be gone in a week, surprise them with the Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses. It will last a lifetime and always bring up fond memories.

Although this incredibly popular set of Lego flowers is already sold out practically everywhere — including the Lego store — we’re happy to report that it’s still available at Amazon for $60. The 822-piece set comes together to create a bouquet of a dozen red roses with four stems of white baby’s breath that can be displayed as a centerpiece or on a nightstand. Not only do the faux flowers look beautiful, but the kit also makes for a fun date night activity that you can do as a couple.

Don’t hesitate to add this iconic Lego set to your cart because over 80,000 have already sold in the past 30 days alone, so it’s bound to sell out soon like it has at every other online retailer.

Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses, $60 at Amazon

Depending on your location, and if you have a Prime membership with fast, free shipping, there’s still a possibility that the Lego roses can arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day. Otherwise, they’ll likely be at your door a day or two later, meaning they’ll be there for a romantic post-holiday weekend, which is ideal for those who are traveling long distances or just prefer to celebrate after the big rush. If you happen to be long-distance and are planning a virtual date, make sure to order two sets so you can still build the bouquet together over video chat.

With how lifelike these flowers look, we aren’t shocked that thousands of people are rushing to buy them and it’s no surprise that the set is already a no.1 bestseller at Amazon.

“This is the best bouquet I will ever own,” one reviewer said. “They are so lifelike when built. I am happy that I never have to have them in water and they will never die. They were a blast to build with my friend, lover, and first companion in married life.”

“The directions are set up to do a pair of flowers at a time, so it works best to do with a partner so they’re doing the other flower at the same time,” another shopper wrote. “It was a good bonding moment as we both put them together! That was the best part. Turned out beautiful and the petals can be changed to make roses in different stages of maturation.”

There’s no time to waste if you’re considering the Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses as a Valentine’s Day gift. The $60 set is sure to sell out soon, so add one (or two) to your cart while you still can. Once it’s gone, the Lego store says it’s on backorder for two months.