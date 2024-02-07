Stock Market Today: Stocks higher as markets track Fed rate bets, earnings

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures nudged higher Wednesday, with Treasury yields and the dollar holding steady, as investors continue to track the path of future Federal Reserve interest rate moves while taking note of troubling signals from the regional banking sector.

Fading health?

CVS Health shares were holding earlier gains in pre-market trading after the health insurance and pharmacy retail giant lowered its 2024 profit forecast following a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings report.

CVS, like many of its health insurance rivals, is seeing spike in medical costs that is likely to extend into next year and eat into the group's bottom line.

Stocks looking at a firmer open, as well, with the S&P 500 called 10 points to the good, with the futures tied to the Dow indicating a 76 point opening bell gain.

Stock Market Today

Stocks edged higher into the close on Tuesday, helped in part by a solid move lower in Treasury bond yields following solid demand for the Treasury's $54 billion auction of 3-year notes, which offset another round of hawkish interest rate signaling from regional Fed presidents.

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last marked at 4.123%, around 4 basis points lower from Tuesday levels, ahead of a $42 billion auction of new paper later in the session.

The modest moves lower in bond yields, however, haven't altered the market's forecast for near-term interest-rate moves. The odds of a March cut are pegged at just 20%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch, down from around 74% at the start of the year.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins, Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will all make public remarks today as well.

Investors may end up more focused on moves in the shares of New York Community Bancorp. (NYCB) - Get Free Report, however, after Moody's Investors Service lowered its rating on the regional lender to junk status, citing its exposure to the commercial real estate sector.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers she was "concerned" about losses in the commercial real estate sector. But she noted that regulators were moving to ensure reserves in the system, which could protect depositors if those losses were to accelerate.

Shares in the group were marked 4% lower at $4.04 each in premarket trading, the lowest in more than two decades, and have fallen more than 62% since the bank reported a surprise quarterly loss at the end of last month.

Staying in stockss, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Free Report and Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report are expected to post December-quarter updates prior to the start of trading, with Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Free Report slated for after the closing bell.

Disney shares, in fact, are already on the move, falling 0.9% in premarket trading to $98.26 each after the entertainment giant unveiled plans to form a streaming-sports service with rivals Fox (FOXA) - Get Free Report and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Free Report.

Heading into the start of the trading day on Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500, which is up 3.63% for the year, are priced for a 1 point opening bell dip while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are suggesting a 40 point decline.

The tech-focused Nasdaq is priced for a 20 point gain, with Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report all trading higher in pre-market dealing.

In overseas markets, the MSCI All-World Index, the broadest measure of global shares, hit a two-year high in overnight trading. That's as China stocks extended their two-day rally on the back of suggestions that Beijing would step in with heavy support for both the market and the economy after next week's Lunar New Year celebrations.

The regionwide MSCI ex-Japan index was marked 0.41% higher heading into the close of trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.11% in Tokyo.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 edged 0.29% lower in early Frankfurt trading, while closely tracking U.S. futures, with the FTSE 100 down 0.45% in London.

