Stock Market Today: Stocks higher as markets track Fed rate bets, earnings

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Community delays & closures for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 Local in Brief: ‘Ride with us’ Prescott rodeo grounds podcast launched Prescott Police Chief Bonney awarded highest honor MatForce seeks to convince leery educators to allow surveys to protect funding stream for longstanding substance abuse prevention education James Gregory seeking re-election as District 2 county supervisor Prescott Docu-gate: Confidential settlement agreement with Prescott city manager violated law, says media attorney Silent Witness fugitive captured on final day of Catch 22 campaign Salmonella, sulfites cause 2 food recalls: Yavapai County 39-year-old Prescott man in custody after standoff with SWAT Prescott Valley to offer ‘a safe place’ for homeless to feel welcomed

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Stock Market Today: Stocks higher as markets track Fed rate bets, earnings

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: February 7, 2024 12:09 p.m.

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures nudged higher Wednesday, with Treasury yields and the dollar holding steady, as investors continue to track the path of future Federal Reserve interest rate moves while taking note of troubling signals from the regional banking sector.

Updated at 8:22 AM EST

Fading health?

CVS Health shares were holding earlier gains in pre-market trading after the health insurance and pharmacy retail giant lowered its 2024 profit forecast following a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings report.

CVS, like many of its health insurance rivals, is seeing spike in medical costs that is likely to extend into next year and eat into the group's bottom line.

Related: CVS cuts 2024 profit outlook as medical-cost surge clouds Q4 earnings

Stocks looking at a firmer open, as well, with the S&P 500 called 10 points to the good, with the futures tied to the Dow indicating a 76 point opening bell gain.

Stock Market Today

Stocks edged higher into the close on Tuesday, helped in part by a solid move lower in Treasury bond yields following solid demand for the Treasury's $54 billion auction of 3-year notes, which offset another round of hawkish interest rate signaling from regional Fed presidents.

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last marked at 4.123%, around 4 basis points lower from Tuesday levels, ahead of a $42 billion auction of new paper later in the session.

The modest moves lower in bond yields, however, haven't altered the market's forecast for near-term interest-rate moves. The odds of a March cut are pegged at just 20%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch, down from around 74% at the start of the year.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins, Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will all make public remarks today as well. 

Investors may end up more focused on moves in the shares of New York Community Bancorp.  (NYCB) - Get Free Report, however, after Moody's Investors Service lowered its rating on the regional lender to junk status, citing its exposure to the commercial real estate sector.

Thierry Monasse&solGetty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers she was "concerned" about losses in the commercial real estate sector. But she noted that regulators were moving to ensure reserves in the system, which could protect depositors if those losses were to accelerate.

Shares in the group were marked 4% lower at $4.04 each in premarket trading, the lowest in more than two decades, and have fallen more than 62% since the bank reported a surprise quarterly loss at the end of last month.

Staying in stockss, CVS Health  (CVS) - Get Free Report and Uber Technologies  (UBER) - Get Free Report are expected to post December-quarter updates prior to the start of trading, with Disney  (DIS) - Get Free Report and PayPal  (PYPL) - Get Free Report slated for after the closing bell.

Disney shares, in fact, are already on the move, falling 0.9% in premarket trading to $98.26 each after the entertainment giant unveiled plans to form a streaming-sports service with rivals Fox (FOXA) - Get Free Report and Warner Bros. Discovery  (WBD) - Get Free Report.

Heading into the start of the trading day on Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500, which is up 3.63% for the year, are priced for a 1 point opening bell dip while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are suggesting a 40 point decline.

The tech-focused Nasdaq is priced for a 20 point gain, with Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report, Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Free Report and Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report all trading higher in pre-market dealing.    

In overseas markets, the MSCI All-World Index, the broadest measure of global shares, hit a two-year high in overnight trading. That's as China stocks extended their two-day rally on the back of suggestions that Beijing would step in with heavy support for both the market and the economy after next week's Lunar New Year celebrations.

The regionwide MSCI ex-Japan index was marked 0.41% higher heading into the close of trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.11% in Tokyo.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 edged 0.29% lower in early Frankfurt trading, while closely tracking U.S. futures, with the FTSE 100 down 0.45% in London.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: