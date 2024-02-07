OFFERS
Obituary: Sue McDowell

Sue McDowell

Sue McDowell

Originally Published: February 7, 2024 8:04 p.m.

Sue McDowell of Prescott, Arizona joined her beloved husband Larry on the other side of the veil on Feb. 3, 2024.

Born in Soda Springs, Idaho on May 17, 1944 to Nona Sant and Walter Nathaniel Scott, Sue shared fond memories of her childhood in Idaho and Wyoming and excelled at school. She always loved books and education and graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Child Development.

She is survived by her five children, Lonnie (Desiree Tenney) of Cottonwood, AZ, David (Stacey Powell) of Bow, NH, Shawnie (Kevin) Huff of Gilbert, AZ, Enoch (Chrissy Sainsbury) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Amber (Steve) Black of Medford, OR; 22 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Her cheerful demeanor and outgoing social interactions with everyone she met (from the post office workers to the primary children at church) will be missed.

She was a lifelong gospel student and disciple of Jesus Christ, and served others as He would.

Services will be held at the LDS chapel, 1001 Ruth Street in Prescott on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. A brief closed-casket visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., and the funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m., and burial will follow at the Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery, 12000 Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, Arizona.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Sue’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

