Investors cheer as Disney projects big profit gain for year

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott school board reviews mid-year, in-district testing data Community delays & closures for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 Arizona’s Republican lawmakers vote to check signatures on ballots, but not to fix the deadline problem Felony fugitive apprehended in Prescott PUSD Governing Board to launch monthly book study on best practices YCSO sees more positive results using Forensic Genetic Genealogy Yavapai College to hold Health Sciences Job Fair Feb. 13 Five YC nursing students awarded full-tuition scholarships The Flock Church to present Tracy Melchior and Lindsey Graham Feb. 10 Grand Canyon Spring Creation Tour 8 a.m. April 20, Prescott

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Investors cheer as Disney projects big profit gain for year

Charley Blaine
Originally Published: February 7, 2024 10:09 p.m.

Shares of Walt Disney  (DIS)  jumped after hours after the company reported higher-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter and forecast a 20% earnings gain in fiscal 2024. 

The report came as the company has been cutting costs and reorganizing operations and is now in the middle of a proxy fight with two investor groups. 

Shares jump after hours

Disney shares were up 7.6% to $107.20 at 4:20 p.m. after ending flat at $99.27 in regular trading. 

The company earned an adjusted $1.22 a share in the quarter ended Dec. 30, up 23% from $0.99 a year ago. Revenue of $23.55 billion was up very slightly from $23.51 billion a year ago. 

Related: Disney shakes up ESPN sports strategy ahead of earnings

Based on continued cost costs and better results overall, but especially from its streaming businesses, the Mouse House sees earnings per share hitting $4.60 a share for the current fiscal year, up from $3.76 in fiscal 2023. 

The streaming business has been a sore spot for the company, losing $420 million in fiscal 2023. 

Disney CEO sees a rebound in 2024.

Image source&colon Shutterstock&solTheStreet Illustration

CEO Bob Iger told CNBC the business should be profitable by the end of the fiscal year, as the company has been promising. 

It still reported an operating loss of $138 million in the first quarter -- a big improvement from $984 million loss last year.

More Wall Street Analysts:

Whether that makes the two investor groups waging proxy fights happy remains to be seen.

Trian Partners' Nelson Peltz is leading a charge to win two board seats at Disney's annual meeting in April.

A second group, the Blackwells Group, advocates breaking Disney into three pieces. 

The company is working with three competitors to organize a streaming service centered on sports. Disney's ESPN network is one of the most powerful sports networks. 

And it announced a $1.5 billion investment in EPIC games to develop Disney-themed games, Star Wars and other franchises. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: