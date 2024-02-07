Disney offers fans and shareholders reasons to cheer and Taylor Swift, tooInvestors cheer as Disney projects big profit gain for year

For more than a year, Walt Disney (DIS) and its CEO Bob Iger have suffered the slings and arrows of angry shareholders and activists, convinced the company needed major restructuring and reorganization.

All the while, Iger argued Disney's fundamentals were strong, although pieces of it definitely needed to be streamlined and reworked.

Wednesday, the company insisted, via its fiscal first-quarter earnings, that the painful changes begun with Iger's November 2022 return were paying off with shareholders winning three ways:

The company reported better-than-expected earnings per shares.

It boosted its cash dividend 50% to 45 cents a share starting in July.

The Disney board has approved a new stock buyback program, targeting $3 billion of purchases by the end of the fiscal year.

And, it should be added, Disney has struck a deal to show pop icon Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film on the Disney+ streaming network starting March 15.

Investors cheered. The stock jumped as much as 8% after hours and was trading at $105.79, up 6.7% from the $99.14 close when after-hours trading ended.

A close above $100 on Thursday would be the first for the Mouse House since May 2023.

The shares are up 9.8% this year and more than 25% since the big fall market rally began in late October 2023.

An activist investor demurs

Not everyone was impressed.

Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Fund Management is campaigning to toss two directors from the current Disney board, said his campaign would continue. "It’s deja vu all over again,” his firm said in a statement to CNBC. "We saw this movie last year, and we didn’t like the ending."

A second group, the Blackwells Group, advocates breaking Disney into three pieces is also nominating directors for Disney's annual meeting in April.

The company earned an adjusted $1.22 a share in the quarter ended Dec. 30, up 23% from 99 cents a year ago. About $500 million of cost cuts flowed straight to the bottom line, Iger said.

The company's $7.5 billion cost-cutting plan should be completed when the company ends its fiscal year at the end of September.

Revenue of $23.55 billion was up very slightly from $23.51 billion a year ago.

Streaming business: becoming something after all

Based on continued cost costs and better results overall, but especially from its streaming businesses, Disney sees earnings per share hitting $4.60 a share for the current fiscal year, up from $3.76 in fiscal 2023, with more growth -- and consistent growth thereafter.

The streaming business has been a sore spot for the company, losing $420 million in fiscal 2023.

Disney CEO Bob Iger sees a rebound in 2024. Image source&colon Shutterstock&solTheStreet Illustration

But Iger said on the company's conference call that the business should be profitable by the end of the fiscal year, as the company has been promising.

The streaming business (which Disney calls to direct to consumer ) still reported an operating loss of $138 million in the first quarter, but that was a big improvement from $984 million loss last year.

More to come

The company is working with two key competitors, Fox Sports (FOXA) and Warner Brothers Discover (WBD) , to organize a streaming service centered on sports.

Disney's ESPN network is one of the most powerful sports networks.

The venture is supposed to start late this year. Details are being worked out.

And it announced a $1.5 billion investment in EPIC games to develop Disney-themed experiences and games that might include content, characters, and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more.

