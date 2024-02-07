Community delays & closures for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area for Feb. 8, 2024; to add to this list, email editors@prescottaz.com.

YRMC -- Two-hour delay for Outpatient Services Buildings and East Del Webb: Due to anticipated inclement weather conditions, "we want to inform you that Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center will be operating on a two-hour delay" Thursday, Feb. 8, "to ensure the safety of our patients and staff," according to a news release.

This delay will affect the following facilities:

Outpatient Services Building East

Outpatient Services Building West

East Del Webb

Please note that all appointments scheduled before the delayed opening will be rescheduled. "Our team is working hard contacting those individuals. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the safety of everyone within our community," YRMC officials stated in the news release.

The Daily Courier has not received any school delay & closure information as of Wednesday evening in the greater Prescott area for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Check back through the evening and early Thursday morning.

Editor's Note -- Most smaller schools/charters follow the lead of PUSD, HUSD or CVUSD. Check back to this list for updates or contact your school administration directly; to contribute to this report, email editors@prescottaz.com.

Also affected by storms in the community:

City of Prescott trash collection: The Solid Waste Division on Wednesday suspended normal trash and recycling collection operations. The Transfer Station was also closed with possibility of closure Thursday, Feb. 8, pending continued weather and road conditions. The Solid Waste Division is working to prepare trucks and staffing to resume collection Thursday with the goal of collecting both Wednesday and Thursday garbage routes Thursday and Friday. If weather and road conditions continue to worsen or cause collection issues, the Solid Waste Division will focus only on collecting trash containers and resume recycling collection next week to ensure the safety of drivers and staff as needed. Please have your containers curbside by 6 a.m. Additional updates or changes will be posted on the website www.PrescottRecycles.com. And on the City of Prescott Facebook and Instagram.

Winter weather affects northern Arizona highways

The following highways remain closed due to severe weather conditions:

• State Route 64 east of the Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 240-263)

Drivers who choose to travel when winter driving conditions are present should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in winter conditions. Drivers are advised to check with the National Weather Service for current weather conditions and forecasts and plan their travel accordingly.

ADOT snowplows are working around-the-clock in affected areas. Motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone.

Motorists that choose to travel during the winter storm should pack an emergency kit before traveling. A full list of items to pack in a winter emergency kit is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, downloading the AZ511 app or by calling 511.