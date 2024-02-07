A set of Samsonite luggage that shoppers describe as ‘the best all-around suitcases’ is 55% off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re tired of dealing with busted zippers and ripped or dented suitcases, take this as your sign to upgrade your travel set to something durable and reliable. After all, your luggage holds all of your personal belongings, so it’s crucial to choose bags made with high-quality materials to keep everything safe.

Luckily, that doesn’t mean you have to fork over hundreds of dollars because the Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside Luggage Set is on sale at Amazon for a whopping $160 off, a 55% discount. That’s a major steal considering each bag costs just $65 if you break down the cost for the two suitcases.

The pair includes one 20-inch carry-on and one 24-inch medium-checked bag, which means you’ll be prepared for all types of trips whether you’re embarking on a long vacation or a weekend getaway. Although both suitcases are made to fit most airline luggage restrictions, it’s recommended to double-check your reservation specifications ahead of time to be safe.

Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside Expandable Luggage Set, $130 (was $290) at Amazon

These bags are made of durable polyester fabric to withstand the test of time and feature strong zippers, multi-directional spinner wheels, and retractable handles for added convenience. That means they stand on their own and are easy to maneuver throughout the airport in a hurry. The brand stands by its quality so much so that the luggage is covered by a 10-year limited warranty “against defects in materials and workmanship.”

In addition to an exterior pocket and several internal compartments for optimal organization, these suitcases also offer extra space for those who tend to overpack or anyone who wants to fit as much as possible into one bag. A second set of zippers open an expansion panel that allows you to fit even more inside. This is ideal for taking home souvenirs on vacation or bringing along one more pair of shoes just in case.

More than 1,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days, and several shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One person called them “the best all-around suitcases,” and a second shopper wrote that they “last through the long haul and look sharp.”

“This is a great deal for the money," another reviewer said. "Very roomy and it can handle the abuse given at the airport.”

Don’t wait until the last minute before a trip to decide you need new luggage. Make sure you’re prepared by ordering this set of Samsonite Aspire DLX Suitcases while it’s on major sale for just $130.