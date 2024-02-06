School delays & closures for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024
School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024:
Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay - "chance of a school cancellation," final determination before 7:30 a.m.
Humboldt Unified School District: awaiting determination
Chino Valley Unified School District: awaiting determination
Mayer Unified School District: awaiting determination
Mountain Institute CTED: awaiting determination
Yavapai College: awaiting determination
Yavapai College Athletics: awaiting determination
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Prescott Campus, 2-hour delay - 10 a.m. start; Flight Training Complex, delayed opening - 8 a.m. start
Northern Arizona University: awaiting determination
Prescott College: awaiting determination
Editor's Note -- Further reports have not been received. Most smaller schools/charters follow the lead of PUSD, HUSD or CVUSD and do not issue a decision of their own. Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, email editors@prescottaz.com.
