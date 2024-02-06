School delays & closures for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024:

Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay - "chance of a school cancellation," final determination before 7:30 a.m.

Humboldt Unified School District: awaiting determination

Chino Valley Unified School District: awaiting determination

Mayer Unified School District: awaiting determination

Mountain Institute CTED: awaiting determination

Yavapai College: awaiting determination

Yavapai College Athletics: awaiting determination

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Prescott Campus, 2-hour delay - 10 a.m. start; Flight Training Complex, delayed opening - 8 a.m. start

Northern Arizona University: awaiting determination

Prescott College: awaiting determination

Editor's Note -- Further reports have not been received. Most smaller schools/charters follow the lead of PUSD, HUSD or CVUSD and do not issue a decision of their own. Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, email editors@prescottaz.com.