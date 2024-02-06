The under-bed storage bins that shoppers are buying over and over again are on sale for just $15 each

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring cleaning is right around the corner, and whether you are looking to clear up some room or maximize your existing space, there are plenty of ways to reorganize clutter. Smart organization is key to keeping your room looking put-together and stylish.

The StorageLab Under-Bed Storage Containers come in a two-pack that only costs $30 right now at Amazon or just $15 each. These bags, which were initially $40, are built with durable materials and have a low profile to ensure they fit under most traditional bed frames. Plus, they feature sturdy handles that make them easily accessible at all times. The 45-liter capacity can store seasonal clothing, several pairs of shoes, arts and crafts, or even extra bedding.

StorageLab Under-Bed Storage Containers 2-Pack, $30 (was $40) at Amazon

To make them even more convenient, the bags are made with a polyester blend with a clear plastic window on top so you can see exactly where something is before you open it. Since these storage containers are only 17 inches wide by 33 inches long by 4.5 inches deep, you’re able to tuck them under your bed and completely forget about them until it’s time to snag something from storage.

This popular set has been bought over 800 times in the last 30 days and has accumulated over 11,000 five-star ratings. “In my apartment with only two closets, this was the perfect storage solution,” said one buyer. “If you don’t have a lot of storage room, this is the product for you!”

“These boxes are low profile, hold a lot, [and] have a clear zippered lid so it's easy to see what is inside. I love them so much I have purchased five sets,” wrote another shopper.

If you have been wanting to declutter and free up some space at home, this is your sign to jump on this deal before it’s gone. Buy yourself or someone you know the two-pack of StorageLab Under-Bed Storage Containers for just $30 at Amazon.