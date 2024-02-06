The under-bed storage bins that shoppers are buying over and over again are on sale for just $15 each

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health YRMC in-network coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona is safe Legislative update, fiber internet franchise agreement up for Yavapai Supervisors review Food banks: ‘All are welcomed’ at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church food pantry CYMPO: Sundog Connector project not expected to move forward, as cost is estimated at $151.5M Rodeo Roundup: Rodeo Parade Catch 22 — Day 22: Man sought on assault charges Catch 22 — Day 21: Woman sought for probation violation on DUI charges Incoming Chino Valley superintendent vows to be bridge from ‘was’ to ‘what will be’ PUSD Governing Board to discuss district testing data at Feb. 6 meeting Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked City of Prescott documents continue to circulate in community

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The under-bed storage bins that shoppers are buying over and over again are on sale for just $15 each

Emerson Latham
Originally Published: February 6, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring cleaning is right around the corner, and whether you are looking to clear up some room or maximize your existing space, there are plenty of ways to reorganize clutter. Smart organization is key to keeping your room looking put-together and stylish.

The StorageLab Under-Bed Storage Containers come in a two-pack that only costs $30 right now at Amazon or just $15 each. These bags, which were initially $40, are built with durable materials and have a low profile to ensure they fit under most traditional bed frames. Plus, they feature sturdy handles that make them easily accessible at all times. The 45-liter capacity can store seasonal clothing, several pairs of shoes, arts and crafts, or even extra bedding. 

StorageLab Under-Bed Storage Containers 2-Pack, $30 (was $40) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

To make them even more convenient, the bags are made with a polyester blend with a clear plastic window on top so you can see exactly where something is before you open it. Since these storage containers are only 17 inches wide by 33 inches long by 4.5 inches deep, you’re able to tuck them under your bed and completely forget about them until it’s time to snag something from storage.

This popular set has been bought over 800 times in the last 30 days and has accumulated over 11,000 five-star ratings. “In my apartment with only two closets, this was the perfect storage solution,” said one buyer. “If you don’t have a lot of storage room, this is the product for you!”

“These boxes are low profile, hold a lot, [and] have a clear zippered lid so it's easy to see what is inside. I love them so much I have purchased five sets,” wrote another shopper.

If you have been wanting to declutter and free up some space at home, this is your sign to jump on this deal before it’s gone. Buy yourself or someone you know the two-pack of StorageLab Under-Bed Storage Containers for just $30 at Amazon.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: