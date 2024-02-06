Shoppers say this blanket hoodie with nearly 82,000 perfect ratings is 'better than flowers' for Valentine's Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day is just a week away, and if you still haven’t found a gift for the special someone in your life, don’t worry, there’s still time. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with chocolates and flowers, but if you’re trying to go above and beyond this year, listen up because we found the perfect under-$50 gift that’s sure to impress.

Surprise your loved one with The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket and you might earn the title of best gift giver. Right now, this pink shade is on sale for just $47 as opposed to $55 thanks to double discounts at Amazon. It’s backed by nearly 82,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating and the brand even appeared on Shark Tank back in 2017. This oversized hoodie is made of soft microfiber fabric and is lined with fluffy sherpa material that’s made to keep you cozy at all times.

One reviewer called it a “stroke of genius,” and added that it “envelops you in a cocoon of softness and warmth, making you feel like you're being hugged by a fluffy cloud.”

The Comfy Original Oversized Wearable Blanket, $47 (was $55) at Amazon

This oversized hoodie is specifically designed to feel like you are being wrapped inside your favorite blanket, but it also has additional features like a giant hood and a large pocket that make it even better. Plus, it’s one-size-fits-all, which means you don’t have to guess your partner’s size or give away the surprise by asking. Since it’s machine-washable, it can be worn anywhere whether it’s at home on the couch, in the car during a road trip, at the airport, or even during a backyard barbecue.

We can’t say we are shocked that it’s the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s wearable blankets category, considering it’s the original, according to the brand. Tons of shoppers have left rave reviews and one person who called it “the perfect Valentine’s Day gift” went as far as to say that it’s “better than flowers.”

“My boyfriend purchased this for me and I am obsessed,” another shopper wrote. “We live in a really old home and the heater doesn’t work very well so to help me stop complaining he got me an early Valentine’s Day gift and I have been wearing it every night since. The fuzzy fleece on the inside is soooooo soft and cozy…I’m addicted!”

Let’s be honest, there’s a good chance you might get jealous of your partner’s incredibly cozy wearable blanket, so do yourself a favor and order a matching one for yourself since it only costs $47. After all, it’ll make for a pretty cute photo opportunity as well.