Salmonella, sulfites cause 2 food recalls: Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services has announced the recall of two food items that may be found in Arizona.

According to FDA.gov, Truong Giang Distributior Corp. of Philadelphia is recalling Golden Owl Dried Mango because it may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This product is packaged in 7 ounce, clear plastic containers with UPC 816710-024461 located on the left side of the container.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found sulfites in the product, which was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the supplier’s labeling processes.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 215-456-1883 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, Quaker Oats Company announced an expansion of the Dec. 15, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks because of possible contamination with Salmonella, according to FDA.gov.

This recall includes Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap’n Crunch Bars and select Cereals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix and Snack Boxes that include these products.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers with any of these products can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.comExternal Link Disclaimer for additional information or product reimbursement.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.