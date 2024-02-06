Publix takes on Wegmans, Whole Foods, in key category customers will love

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
James Gregory seeking re-election as District 2 county supervisor Silent Witness fugitive captured on final day of Catch 22 campaign Salmonella, sulfites cause 2 food recalls: Yavapai County Prescott Police Chief Bonney awarded highest honor 39-year-old Prescott man in custody after standoff with SWAT Prescott Valley to offer ‘a safe place’ for homeless to feel welcomed Grace Church opens new 15,000-square-foot building Ash Fork breaks ground on new larger post office Dignity Health YRMC in-network coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona is safe Legislative update, fiber internet franchise agreement up for Yavapai Supervisors review

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Publix takes on Wegmans, Whole Foods, in key category customers will love

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: February 6, 2024 5:14 p.m.

One of the greatest things about American culture, besides our early 2000s-era romantic comedies, insistence on predicting weather patterns via an unwitting groundhog, and supersized SUVs is our grocery stores. 

Sure, most countries have some kind of grocery store experience, but in many parts of the world they tend to be smaller and packed mostly with the conveniences. 

Related: Yeti acquires major brand to take on Stanley Cups

In the U.S., however, going to the grocery store can be something like a weekend's main event. 

Some of our most popular grocery stores are more like adult amusement parks rather than a place to simply pick up milk and eggs. Costco  (COST) - Get Free Report for example, offers far more than just produce and canned goods. The members-only warehouse sells everything from diamonds to greenhouses, and includes a cult-favorite food court with reasonably-priced indulgences for an after-shopping treat. 

Wegmans and Whole Foods take a different tack. While you might not find a 3 carat near-flawless diamond ring at either retailer, the two do offer things like happy hour, beer and wine on tap, live music, and other attractions to make the shopping experience enjoyable. 

It's no wonder, then, that these are two of the most beloved stores and destinations for a weekly shopping run. 

Publix tries a popular store concept

It's also no surprise, then, that other grocery stores might try to get in on such a popular concept. 

Publix, the most popular and plentiful grocery store in Florida, has a good reputation for how it treats its employees. With over 800 locations around the Sunshine State, the grocery store is the largest employee-owned company in the country, meaning each worker has some skin in the game and genuinely cares about the customer experience. 

Vilano Beach Florida, Publix grocery store employee pushing shopping carts. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Image source&colon Jeff Greenberg&solGetty Images

But Publix isn't just stopping there. The grocery store recently opened a new store concept in Wesley Chapel, Fla. which offers customers a variety of new experiences, including: 

  • Upstairs seating
  • Burrito bar
  • Olive, hummus, and antipasto bar
  • Full-service and drive-thru pharmacy
  • Over 200 artisanal cheeses
  • Pizza, sushi, and ramen bar
  • Full-service deli
  • Larger bakery
  • Bouquet and flower department
  • Wine, beer, and kombucha on tap
  • Salad bar
  • Hot food buffet
  • Local coffee
  • Acai bowls
  • Next door Publix Liquor store

Most of these features are usually reserved for more upscale grocery stores. Whole Foods, for example, has a popular olive and antipasto bar and many Wegmans offer freshly rolled sushi and wine on tap. But this Publix "prototype," as it's being called, is the company's third — it has two other large-scale stores in Tampa, Fla. and Louisville, Ky. that were both only just opened in 2023.

As for how many more could be expected to roll out, Publix isn't commenting on that. 

“We don’t have a complete listing of future stores of this format. It’s one of our store prototypes and will be used as space and opportunities allow,” a Publix spokesperson said.

Currently, Publix runs about 1,300 stores across the country.

The store, which is being called Innovation Springs, opened on January 25 and is already generating traction and excitement.

"We are excited to open our doors today at Innovation Springs,” Publix media relations manager Hannah Herring said of the over 55,000-square-foot store. “We look forward to introducing customers to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: