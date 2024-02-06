Prescott Docu-gate: Confidential settlement agreement with Prescott city manager violated law, says media attorney

(Editor’s Note – This is the second in a series of Daily Courier articles on the turmoil at Prescott City Hall over the October 2023 dismissal of a long-time department head, the December resignation of the city manager, and the early-January leak of related confidential documents.)

When the Prescott City Council approved a settlement agreement with former City Manager Katie Gregory in December 2023 without releasing the terms, the action violated the Arizona Public Records Law, says media and constitutional law Attorney David Bodney.

On Dec. 21, 2023, the City Council approved a settlement agreement, along with a non-disclosure agreement, at the same meeting in which Gregory resigned from the city manager position she held since May 2023.

The Daily Courier later filed a public records request for the settlement agreement, but the city declined to provide it, maintaining that the document was protected under the non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Bodney says that was “a clear violation of the Arizona Public Records Law,” noting that the public has a right to know how taxpayer dollars are being spent. “The document is absolutely subject to disclosure,” he said.

Prescott City Attorney Joseph Young disputed that this week. “I disagree that it’s a clear violation,” he said, maintaining that previous court cases and case law include exceptions for such disclosures where the release would be a detriment to the state.

Young said the case law allows the city to perform a “balance test” between the public’s interest and any detriment that the release would cause to the governmental body.

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode said Tuesday, Feb. 6, that he followed the advice of the city attorney on the matter. And he continues to maintain that any subsequent release of the settlement agreement would put the city at risk for liability claims from Gregory, because the city had promised confidentiality in the NDA.

Bodney responded, however, that the city does not have the authority to promise confidentiality to someone when the Public Records Law does not allow it.

PUBLIC DISSEMINATION

The matter of the Prescott City Council’s handling of Gregory’s resignation and settlement agreement gained renewed public attention in early January, when memos detailing three confidential investigations were released to local media.

Although Young has since asked for the return of the documents, maintaining that they are “protected under attorney-client privilege and are governed by laws ensuring the confidentiality of privileged communications,” copies of the documents have since been circulated widely in the community.

After the city declined The Daily Courier’s request to receive the investigations and the settlement agreement, the Courier filed two more public records requests – one for the City Attorney Office’s expenditures from November 2023 through January 2024, and another for the City Manager Department’s expenditures for the same time period. The city released both documents in January.

While the City Attorney Office’s budget clearly shows the expenditures for the three independent investigations by legal firms, the City Manager Department’s budget does not show a lump-sum payment. Rather, the document lists a series of bi-weekly and departmental payments, making the amount of the settlement virtually undecipherable. (Watch the Courier for part three of this series for more about the costs.)

USE OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS

Several local residents agree that the use of taxpayers’ dollars likely should be disclosed to the public, although concerns also arose about Gregory’s right to privacy.

“At the end of the day, we used city taxpayer funds,” City Councilman Brandon Montoya said Tuesday, Feb. 6, adding that he was “not compelled” that the information should not be released to the public.

Montoya, who voted for the settlement agreement along with the other six members of the City Council, said that he, like the mayor, had followed the advice of the city attorney on the confidentiality of the document.

Former Councilman Steve Sischka, who completed his second term on the council in late November 2023 (about one month before Gregory’s resignation), was one of the four City Council members to file a complaint with the City Attorney’s Office over Goode’s actions after Gregory announced during an Oct. 24, 2023, council meeting that former Airport Director Robin Sobotta was no longer employed with the city.

Sischka, Montoya, and Council members Eric Moore and Clark Tenney all filed complaints in late 2023 maintaining that Goode had overstepped his authority when he asked for Gregory’s resignation after the Oct. 24 meeting.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Sischka said he finds the current council’s lack of openness on the investigations and the settlement agreement especially troubling because “this administration put so much emphasis on transparency.” He added, “Now, it seems like transparency is ‘for thee but not for me.’”

Sischka maintains that the City Council is hiding behind the argument of, “If we release it, we can be sued.” But, he said, “The truth of the matter is, all of this has been paid for with public money. If letting the settlement out would hurt Katie Gregory, then that’s a good reason not to let it out. But the truth of the matter is, it is public money, and they can’t hide behind the traditional ‘we can’t do this because’ argument.”

Montoya also mentioned the contrast between council members’ previous claims about transparency and their current stand. He said several council members, including himself, “have all talked a lot about transparency. I say that it’s now a ‘put-up or shut-up’ moment.”

Tom Reilly, a former City Councilman who served about five years in the late 1990s and early 2000s and currently serves on the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission and General Plan Committee, said his reading of two of the investigation memos indicate to him that although the council has not engaged in “high crimes and misdemeanors,” members have acted inappropriately in several areas.

For instance, he mentioned the large number of closed-door executive sessions and the discussion of matters that Reilly maintained should not have been discussed in executive session.

Indeed, a Nov. 12, 2023, article in The Daily Courier reported that over the past two years, the Prescott City Council had conducted more than 50 closed-door executive sessions – amounting to one meeting for nearly every one of the council’s twice-monthly regular meetings.

“That is where the executive sessions become an abuse of power,” Reilly said on Friday, Feb. 2. “We shouldn’t have to ask for this information; it should be discussed in public.”

Reilly maintained that the large number of executive sessions (a number that is significantly higher than Prescott city councils dating back to about 2014) is eroding the trust the public has in the city. “This issue of information that is not being handled appropriately, it creates doubt, and doubt clouds trust,” he said.

Goode has maintained that the executive sessions have been needed to deal with the many crucial negotiations that have taken place on recent issues such as the Deep Well Ranch and Arizona Eco Development (AED) development agreements.

And he pointed out on Friday, “We only had slightly more (executive sessions) than the term of the previous mayor.” (The numbers show that in the final two years of former Mayor Greg Mengarelli in 2018 and 2019, the City Council conducted a total of about 34 executive sessions, with about 15 in 2018 and 19 in 2019.)

TERMS OF CONTRACT

While Goode has declined to release the terms of the settlement agreement, he noted that the guidelines for the city manager’s possible departure were outlined in the contract that the city entered into with Gregory in May 2023.

The contract states that Gregory was hired to “serve at the pleasure of the City Council for the term of May 8, 2023, through May 8, 2024,” with each term automatically renewing for a subsequent period of a year at a time. Her salary was $225,000 per year.

The contract includes a section titled “severance pay,” which states: “If the city manager is removed from office without cause … by the City Council, the city manager shall be entitled to six months of severance pay …”

It adds that if the city manager resigns, the City Council “shall have no obligation to pay severance to the city manager, but may, at its discretion, determine to pay up to six months of severance to the city manager.”

In response to a Courier text message seeking comments on the issue of the settlement agreement, Gregory responded late Tuesday, “Yes, I was made aware that there were reports circulating. I am not sure yet what it means regarding the NDA, but for now, I’m just monitoring it. I cannot speak to the settlement per the NDA terms of the agreement.”

She added that it would inappropriate for her to comment on the other issues, because she is no longer city manager.

(Watch The Daily Courier for a continuation of this series on a number of related issues, such as the cost to the city of the investigations, the ongoing recall drive, and allegations of abuse of authority.)

