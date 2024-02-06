OFFERS
Pete Buttigieg has a stern warning for motorists using Apple's newest gizmo while driving

James Ochoa
Originally Published: February 6, 2024 4:47 p.m.

Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Free Report recently introduced Vision Pro "spacial computing" goggles is pretty cool, as it allows users to seamlessly blend their computing experience whilst encapsulated within the real world. 

Customers check Apple Vision Pro mixed reality (XR) headset at Apple store in New York, United States on February 03, 2024.

Anadolu&solGetty Images

Although the new piece of gadgetry carries a $3,500 price tag and creates an out-of-the-box look on people's faces, it is no wonder that social media posts of the device out and about on everyday tasks is going viral.

YouTuber Casey Neistat wore his around New York City, while tech YouTuber Victor Abarca held a dinner party where guests toasted glasses while looking at each other through their Vision Pros, and YouTubers Isaac Mosna and Patrick Tomasso wore their $3,500 headsets to a meal at a restaurant. 

not a phone in sight pic.twitter.com/9eBJlTsLCf

— patrick. (@imPatrickT) February 3, 2024

However, it did not take long for individuals to try using them while driving. In two of the most watched clips, two separate drivers use the goggles while driving Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report vehicles out on public highways, which prompted Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to step in.

In one video with more than 24 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter), a passenger films a driver operating a Tesla vehicle whilst they scroll on their Vision Pros. 

Think different. #applevisionpro pic.twitter.com/dEALUsntS8

— Dante (@lentinidante) February 2, 2024

In another viral video, another person operating a Tesla Cybertruck with Vision Pros on their face has their hands off the wheel and gesturing at their surroundings.

In a post on X dated February 5, Buttigieg wrote "Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times."

Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times. pic.twitter.com/OpPy36mOgC

— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 5, 2024

Apple explicitly discourages users against using the Vision Pro device while driving, stating that users should "remain aware" of their environment whilst using the device in its user guide.

"Apple Vision Pro is designed for use in controlled areas that are safe, on a level surface," Apple says in the Vision Pro's user guide. "Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety." 

Additionally, Tesla lists the following disclaimer on its online vehicle configurator just below the options for Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability on its vehicles:

"The currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

More Technology:

