Obituary: Russell Jay Parker
Sunrise Jan. 11, 1927 — Sunset Jan. 12, 2024
Russ was a World War II veteran, old car collector, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, great-great-great-grandfather of 108 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alberta; grandsons, Frank and Joe; great-grandsons, Nabahe and Eddie; great-great-grandson, Fernando; and son-in-law Fernando.
Russ is with his wife again and is living his new life in heaven. A Celebration of Life to be held June 14, 2024, at Goldwater Lake, at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
