Lucid is gaining a fashionable partner to help sell its EVs

James Ochoa
Originally Published: February 6, 2024 8:10 p.m.

A shopping trip at Saks Fifth Avenue can be a pretty expensive one. 

One trip might yield some new expensive clothing pieces from fashion houses like Givenchy or The Row, a bottle of fragrance by the perfumers at Maison Francis Kurdjian, or a pair of Gucci or Manolo Blahnik shoes. 

Pedestrians pass the Saks Fifth Avenue department store in New York City

Gabby Jones&solBloomberg via Getty Images

However, a new partnership might leave some customers thinking about getting something new and luxurious with four wheels. 

In a statement released on February 6, Lucid Motors  (LCID) - Get Free Report announced that it is partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue to offer test drives for its vehicles at its brick-and-mortar stores.

Additionally, the retailer will include a dedicated Lucid landing page on Saks.com, post about Lucid on its social media and other digital channels, and will hold an event at its Beverly Hills location.

Saks Fifth Avenue and Lucid are offering test drives of the Air sedan (pictured) at select Saks locations.

Lucid Motors&solSaks Fifth Avenue

"The collaboration brings the Lucid brand directly to Saks clientele searching for fine craftsmanship and innovation that seamlessly blend into their lifestyle," said Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson.

Saks has already had a relationship with the EV automaker. At a December 2023 event, Saks showcased Lucid's top-trim Air Sapphire variant by lowering it into an area in its New York flagship called The Vault, a floor showcasing its selection of high fine jewelry and watches.

"Our partnership with Saks, a longtime authority in the luxury space, blends our technology and design excellence with high-end retail in an incredible collaboration," Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said. 

Saks says that Lucid test drives will first be available at the Saks Beverly Hills store on Feb. 8 and will later include its locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Boca Raton, Fla., Greenwich, Conn., and Troy, Mich.

TheStreet has reached out to Saks Fifth Avenue for comment.

