James Gregory seeking re-election as District 2 county supervisor

James Gregory has been a resident of Yavapai County, District 2, for over 40 years. His entire career has been spent in service to his community and country. He is running for re-election to the Board of Supervisors.

After graduation from Mayer High School in 1988, he entered the U.S. Air Force (USAF) as a military police officer. During his five-year military career he was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico and Osan Air Force Base in Korea.

After his military service, Gregory began a career in law enforcement. He served 25 years with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD). He was tasked with numerous duties with PVPD, which included patrol lieutenant responsible for managing Patrol, K-9 and SWAT operations.

He also supervised criminal investigations, community services, support services and PANT – a multi-agency drug task force in Yavapai County. A major highlight of his career was graduating from the prestigious FBI National Academy in 2017. Gregory retired from Prescott Valley Police Department in November 2020 and continues his service as a reserve lieutenant.

Gregory and his wife, Stacy, just celebrated 30 years of marriage. They have two children, Brianna and Tyler, and soon-to-be two grandchildren, all who reside in Arizona. Brianna is a nurse with Yavapai Regional Medical Center East Campus, and Tyler served four years in the USAF and is currently attending school to be a commercial helicopter pilot.

Since taking office in 2021 Gregory served as the chairman of Yavapai County Board of Supervisors in 2023 and chairman of Verde Valley Transportation Planning Organization (2020-present). Highlights of his term include balancing budgets with no tax increases, pushing for improved compensation for county employees, transparent elections, and advocating to keep the county rural.

Gregory is excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Yavapai County.

Information and photo provided by James Gregory.