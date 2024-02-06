OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
James Gregory seeking re-election as District 2 county supervisor Silent Witness fugitive captured on final day of Catch 22 campaign Salmonella, sulfites cause 2 food recalls: Yavapai County Prescott Police Chief Bonney awarded highest honor 39-year-old Prescott man in custody after standoff with SWAT Prescott Valley to offer ‘a safe place’ for homeless to feel welcomed Grace Church opens new 15,000-square-foot building Ash Fork breaks ground on new larger post office Dignity Health YRMC in-network coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona is safe Legislative update, fiber internet franchise agreement up for Yavapai Supervisors review

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

James Gregory seeking re-election as District 2 county supervisor

James Gregory

James Gregory

Originally Published: February 6, 2024 2:50 p.m.

James Gregory has been a resident of Yavapai County, District 2, for over 40 years. His entire career has been spent in service to his community and country. He is running for re-election to the Board of Supervisors.

After graduation from Mayer High School in 1988, he entered the U.S. Air Force (USAF) as a military police officer. During his five-year military career he was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico and Osan Air Force Base in Korea.

After his military service, Gregory began a career in law enforcement. He served 25 years with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD). He was tasked with numerous duties with PVPD, which included patrol lieutenant responsible for managing Patrol, K-9 and SWAT operations.

He also supervised criminal investigations, community services, support services and PANT – a multi-agency drug task force in Yavapai County. A major highlight of his career was graduating from the prestigious FBI National Academy in 2017. Gregory retired from Prescott Valley Police Department in November 2020 and continues his service as a reserve lieutenant.

Gregory and his wife, Stacy, just celebrated 30 years of marriage. They have two children, Brianna and Tyler, and soon-to-be two grandchildren, all who reside in Arizona. Brianna is a nurse with Yavapai Regional Medical Center East Campus, and Tyler served four years in the USAF and is currently attending school to be a commercial helicopter pilot.

Since taking office in 2021 Gregory served as the chairman of Yavapai County Board of Supervisors in 2023 and chairman of Verde Valley Transportation Planning Organization (2020-present). Highlights of his term include balancing budgets with no tax increases, pushing for improved compensation for county employees, transparent elections, and advocating to keep the county rural.

Gregory is excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Yavapai County.

Information and photo provided by James Gregory.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: