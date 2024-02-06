Huge star singer returns for Las Vegas Strip residency

Las Vegas hotel casinos have been known for having some iconic, long-running headliner residencies over the years.

Popular singer Barry Manilow began his long-running residency at the Westgate Las Vegas off the Strip in February 2005 and after 18 years of performing at the Westgate, the "Copacabana" singer broke Elvis Presley's record of 636 sold out shows at the venue in September 2023. Manilow's residency has been extended through 2024 with no definite end in site.

Related: Las Vegas Strip brings back huge pop singer after sellout

Another Las Vegas headliner who seems to have been on the Strip forever is Donny Osmond who launched his solo residency at Harrah's Showroom in August 2021 and most recently extended the engagement until May 11, 2024.

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton has been a Las Vegas headliner for over 60 years. He began his career performing in Vegas in the 1950's as a teenager and became a headliner in 1963.

Newton, 81, has signed on for his "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo Las Vegas until June 2024.

Legendary rock bands return to the Strip

Legendary rock band Chicago has performed residencies six years in a row at the Venetian Theater at The Venetian and will return for a seventh year in a row with a 10-show residency in February and March, performing Feb. 21, 23, 24, 28, March 1, 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9.

Another popular rock band from the 1970's and 80's, REO Speedwagon, will also return to the Venetian Theater for its "An Evening of Hi Infidelity...And More" residency May 8, 10, 11, Oct. 2, 4 and 5, 2024. At each show, the band will perform the entire "Hi Infidelity" album from beginning to end, then play a second set of hits and other fan favorite songs. REO Speedwagon debuted the show Nov. 10-11 at the Venetian Theater.

As for more modern headliners, superstar singer Adele's “Weekends With Adele” residency at the Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace began as a 24-show engagement in November 2022. The residency was extended three times for a total 100 shows that conclude June 15, which the singer says will be her final show in the run.

Superstar pop singer Christina Aguilera opened her Las Vegas Strip residency at Voltaire in Apollo Global Management's (APO) - Get Free Report the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on New Year's Eve weekend Dec. 30-31 to sellout crowds. The "Genie in a Bottle" singer was set to resume her residency on the Jan. 5-6 weekend, but Aguilera postponed those shows because of a case of the flu.

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire) Denise Truscello&solGetty Images

Christina Aguilera extends her Voltaire Las Vegas residency

Aguilera was set to wrap up her residency with shows on Feb. 9-10 and March 1-2. Voltaire's first headliner residency with Kylie Minogue continues March 8, 9, 15, April 26, 27, May 3 and 4.

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer, however, had promised in her postponement announcement on Instagram that she would reschedule the Jan. 5-6 shows, and she has fulfilled that promise. Aguilera in a subsequent Instagram post rescheduled the two postponed shows for April 12-13 and extended her residency for an additional 10 shows: April 19-20, May 31-June 1, June 7-8 and Aug. 2-3.

Tickets for the 12 new shows go on sale on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Pacific time at voltairelv.com.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024