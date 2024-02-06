Analyst unveils new Lowe's stock price target ahead of earnings

They are three letters that represent a multi-billion dollar industry: DIY.

Mention do-it-yourself home repairs, and some people will probably think of This Old House or the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement," where Tim Allen portrayed the host of the fictional "Tool Time" TV program.

Others might think of HGTV, the Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, or Joanna and Chip Gaines of Magnolia Network. Whatever your particular cultural reference, rest assured that the DIY market is a revenue monster.

An estimated 75% of U.S. homeowners take on DIY projects, and 62% named saving money a top reason for their home improvement efforts. As a result, total U.S. home improvement sales amounted to $538 billion in 2021, according to Statista, and is projected to grow to $621 billion in 2025.

The number of do-it-yourselfers climbed during the COVID-19 outbreak as people had more time on their hands, interest rates were at rock bottom, and stimulus checks were flowing.

That was good news for home improvement retailers like Lowe's, which saw its stock price soar in 2021 thanks to higher demand.

Unfortunately, rising interest rates, inflation, and job uncertainty have increased, denting demand and causing investors to wonder what could happen to Lowe's shares next.

Pullback in DIY spending

Young homeowners are more likely to attempt do-it-yourself projects because they tend to have less disposable income and believe that the DIY approach will be less costly than hiring a contractor.

The most common types of DIY projects are home interior projects, such as painting, flooring, and décor, which are taken on by 31% of homeowners surveyed.

Unfortunately, those younger DIYers are also most susceptible to tighter budgets, and as a result, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Free Report revenue has declined year-over-year for three straight quarters.

Lowe's, which reports quarterly earnings on Feb. 27, is the second-biggest name in the home improvement game, behind Home Depot (HD) - Get Free Report, which is slated to release updated earnings results on Feb. 19.

Lowe's posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings in November but trimmed its full-year profit forecast, echoing Home Depot's warning that consumers were spending less on big-ticket items- those worth more than $1,000- heading into the holidays.

"While we've seen a more cautious consumer for some time now, this quarter, we saw some of these consumers increasingly prioritizing experiences over goods, spending on travel and entertainment," Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said during a conference call with analysts at the time.

Ellison reminded the analysts that DIY customers drive 75% of the company's revenue while professionals only account for 25% of sales, as opposed to the broader market where the market is roughly fifty-fifty. "As a result, whenever the DIY customer becomes cautious, it disproportionately affects us."

Given that backdrop, analysts surveyed by FactSet expect Lowe's to report earnings of $1.68 per share on sales of $18.3 billion, down from earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue totaling $22.45 billion one year ago.

Lowe's CEO 'Bullish' on home improvement

Ellison said that Lowe's remained bullish on the home improvement industry's medium- to long-term outlook.

"We expect home prices to be supported by a persistent supply-demand imbalance of housing, while at the same time, 250,000 millennial household formations are expected per year through 2025, and their parents and grandparents, the baby boomers, increasingly prefer to age in place in their own homes," he said.

Nevertheless, on Feb. 5, Truist lowered its price target on Lowe's stock to $244 from $252.

Analyst Scot Ciccarelli told investors in a research note that he is reducing his margin assumptions for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 and cutting his earnings estimates to $12.80 and $14.20 a share from $13.35 and $14.75, respectively.

He did, however, keep his buy rating on the company.

"For the medium-term, we are becoming increasingly bullish on the home improvement sector given general spending resilience, home equity increases, easing comparisons, and the recent positive inflection in Private Residential Fixed Investment PFRI data," he said.

Ciccarelli said that he believed consumer spending remains fairly steady due to healthy personal balance sheets and strong employment.

In addition, while the tightening cycle should slow spending, it shouldn’t derail it, he said.

The analyst said that while Lowe's comparable store sales have decelerated notably over the last two quarters—down roughly 7% to 8%-- he believes the company will also get to compare against these easier results in the second half of the calendar year.

Ciccarelli added, "We remain buyers and think that LOW can move sharply higher if we are indeed at the early stages of an easing cycle."

