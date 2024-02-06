Adoption Spotlight: Aiden

Aiden is a proud handyman. Whether it be building with Legos, in the virtual world or creating a craft, Aiden's hands stay busy. When it comes to a good meal, Aiden's food of choice is fried chicken...just make sure it's not too spicy. He wants to learn how to cook, bake, and do more crafts. Aiden is one who is eager to learn new tricks of the trade. Get to know Aiden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.