A top-selling sheet set at Amazon with 55,000+ perfect ratings feels like 'sleeping in a luxurious 5-star hotel'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
James Gregory seeking re-election as District 2 county supervisor Silent Witness fugitive captured on final day of Catch 22 campaign Salmonella, sulfites cause 2 food recalls: Yavapai County Prescott Police Chief Bonney awarded highest honor 39-year-old Prescott man in custody after standoff with SWAT Prescott Valley to offer ‘a safe place’ for homeless to feel welcomed Grace Church opens new 15,000-square-foot building Ash Fork breaks ground on new larger post office Dignity Health YRMC in-network coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona is safe Legislative update, fiber internet franchise agreement up for Yavapai Supervisors review

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A top-selling sheet set at Amazon with 55,000+ perfect ratings feels like 'sleeping in a luxurious 5-star hotel'

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 6, 2024 5:05 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Believe it or not, the type of sheets you have on your bed can be the deciding factor on whether you’ll have a good night’s sleep. The last thing you need is thin, scratchy sheets that feel like paper. Instead, invest in a quality set made of soft, breathable fabric that is made to be comfortable no matter the season.

Take it from nearly 55,000 shoppers who gave the California Design Den Sheets a perfect five-star rating at Amazon. Not only are they deemed one of the most comfortable options available, but the four-piece set is on sale right now for just $40 or $10 apiece. Save on a queen-size flat sheet, deep pocket fitted sheet, and two matching pillowcases in the white shade. This neutral tone is a great choice and can easily be paired with practically any other bedding you already own. 

California Design Den Deep Pocket Sheet Set, $40 (was $48) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it.

What makes these sheets so special is that they’re made of 100% cotton using a 400-thread count sateen weave, which makes them feel extra soft. Plus, they’re breathable, resistant to fading, and remain wrinkle-free even after washing.

It’s no wonder the set is a top seller among so many people. One reviewer said as soon as they put them on their bed it felt like “sleeping in a luxurious five-star hotel.”

“These sheets are fabulous in every way,” another shopper wrote. “They actually stay tucked and on the bed, but what we love the most is the heaven-sent softness. I lay in bed every night and totally savor in the softness of these sheets.”

The set is currently the no.1 ranked item in the home and kitchen category of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page, which features the retailer's most popular items at any given moment. With that being said, there’s no telling how long the California Design Den Deep Pocket Sheet Set will be on sale or in stock, so don’t hesitate to add one to your cart. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: