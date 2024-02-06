A top-selling sheet set at Amazon with 55,000+ perfect ratings feels like 'sleeping in a luxurious 5-star hotel'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Believe it or not, the type of sheets you have on your bed can be the deciding factor on whether you’ll have a good night’s sleep. The last thing you need is thin, scratchy sheets that feel like paper. Instead, invest in a quality set made of soft, breathable fabric that is made to be comfortable no matter the season.

Take it from nearly 55,000 shoppers who gave the California Design Den Sheets a perfect five-star rating at Amazon. Not only are they deemed one of the most comfortable options available, but the four-piece set is on sale right now for just $40 or $10 apiece. Save on a queen-size flat sheet, deep pocket fitted sheet, and two matching pillowcases in the white shade. This neutral tone is a great choice and can easily be paired with practically any other bedding you already own.

California Design Den Deep Pocket Sheet Set, $40 (was $48) at Amazon

What makes these sheets so special is that they’re made of 100% cotton using a 400-thread count sateen weave, which makes them feel extra soft. Plus, they’re breathable, resistant to fading, and remain wrinkle-free even after washing.

It’s no wonder the set is a top seller among so many people. One reviewer said as soon as they put them on their bed it felt like “sleeping in a luxurious five-star hotel.”

“These sheets are fabulous in every way,” another shopper wrote. “They actually stay tucked and on the bed, but what we love the most is the heaven-sent softness. I lay in bed every night and totally savor in the softness of these sheets.”

The set is currently the no.1 ranked item in the home and kitchen category of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page, which features the retailer's most popular items at any given moment. With that being said, there’s no telling how long the California Design Den Deep Pocket Sheet Set will be on sale or in stock, so don’t hesitate to add one to your cart.