The futuristic design of a Tesla Cybertruck part is being exposed as a critical flaw

James Ochoa
Originally Published: February 5, 2024 6:09 p.m.

Tesla's  (TSLA) - Get Free Report Cybertruck is an electric pickup truck that is full of surprises. Its angular exterior, shiny stainless steel construction, and the mere physical presence of the near-7,000 pound machine amongst daily traffic are just some characteristics that create a unique machine that no other vehicle can match. 

One other feature it has is its futuristic aerodynamic wheel covers — they give the Cybertruck's wheels a distinct appearance out on the road, but there is one particular flaw with them. 

Brian Reese, the CEO of T Sportline, an aftermarket parts manufacturer specializing in Tesla took to YouTube to show a particular problem with the Cybertruck wheel covers: the little rubber edges are chafing away at the tire sidewall. 

Basically, the weight of a car — no matter if you drive a Civic or a Cybertruck, will cause the tire to naturally deform so that the contact patch (the part of the tire with tread on it) can grip at the road. This is why the bottom portion of the tire tends to bulge or "sag" a little bit, but said "sagging" can cause a problem specifically with the Cybertruck's aero wheel covers. 

"The problem with the tire bulging out is that the sidewall gets wider on the bottom when it's contacting the ground," said Reese. "And now all of a sudden these fingers [at the ends of the wheel covers] are in direct contact with the tire sidewall on the bottom."

"Every time it rotates, [the ends of the wheel covers] are digging into the sidewall."

People watch the Tesla electric Cybertruck at a shopping mall in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, Jan 30.

Future Publishing&solGetty Images

The aftermarket parts CEO claimed that the Cybertruck he showed the "rubbing" on had a "couple thousand miles," going on to measure the chafing to be 120 thousands of an inch — not a lot, but enough to know that it can go deeper over the life of a tire. 

Though tire sidewalls do not make contact with the road, it is still a critical part of the structure of a tire — where when worn thin, can be easily damaged and punctured from road debris. 

Tesla seems to be aware of the issue, as several owners on the Cybertruck Owners Forum said that their stainless steel behemoth were delivered without the wheel covers, noting that the affected parts are under investigation by the automaker.

