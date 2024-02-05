The Amazon bed pillows that provide 'a dreamy slumber' sold 40,000+ times recently and cost less than $10 apiece

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One easy swap you can make for a good night’s sleep? Switching up your pillow game. And unlike buying a mattress, it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Right now, you can pick up a pair of Eiue Hotel Collection Pillows for just $9.50 per pillow.

This two-pack of queen-size pillows uses down-alternative microfiber to comfortably cradle your head and neck as you catch those all-important zzz’s. Thanks to a clever combination of 50% hollow fiber and 50% gel fiber, snoozers can enjoy both sink-into-it softness plus support for a truly solid night’s sleep. They’re designed to accommodate back, stomach, and side sleepers, and shoppers say that they provide “a dreamy slumber.” No wonder they’ve sold more than 40,000 times in the past 30 days.

Eiue Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $19 at Amazon

It’s not unusual to be a little picky about your pillows — after all, if you’re going to use them every night, they need to do their job for you well — but some customers are truly over the moon about these. One shopper wrote that they were the “best pillows I’ve ever bought” and that they gave them the “best night’s sleep.” Another shopper said that it wasn’t just them that was happy with her purchase, but their picky husband, too. “We loveeeee these pillows,” they wrote. “I'm ordering a bunch more. My hubby is very picky about pillows. He loves these. [They stay] cool. Just super comfy.”

Part of this adoration is due to their longevity: Not only do they hold their shape and support, but shoppers say you can machine wash and tumble dry these to keep them looking and feeling fresh for years to come. One customer has even gone so far as to spread the joy of this pillow set: After writing “Wow, heavenly,” they also wrote that they were too good to keep to themselves. In fact, they ordered more for “my friends and family,” adding that “I seriously do not want to get out of bed.”

And just because they’re priced at less than $10 each doesn’t mean the company is skimping when it comes to the all-important stuffing. Many shoppers write that they fill out their shams perfectly — no loose edges in sight. “They nicely fill out my pillow shams,” wrote one shopper. “I'm very pleased with them. I can't believe they were so affordable.”

Rather than suffer another morning waking up with a stiff neck or tired from sub-par-pillow sleep, we recommend heading to Amazon to pick up this popular pillow set at this incredible, less-than-$20 price.