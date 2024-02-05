The Amazon bed pillows that provide 'a dreamy slumber' sold 40,000+ times recently and cost less than $10 apiece

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health YRMC in-network coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona is safe Legislative update, fiber internet franchise agreement up for Yavapai Supervisors review Food banks: ‘All are welcomed’ at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church food pantry CYMPO: Sundog Connector project not expected to move forward, as cost is estimated at $151.5M Rodeo Roundup: Rodeo Parade Catch 22 — Day 22: Man sought on assault charges Catch 22 — Day 21: Woman sought for probation violation on DUI charges Incoming Chino Valley superintendent vows to be bridge from ‘was’ to ‘what will be’ PUSD Governing Board to discuss district testing data at Feb. 6 meeting Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked City of Prescott documents continue to circulate in community

Subscribe Now
Monday, Feb. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Amazon bed pillows that provide 'a dreamy slumber' sold 40,000+ times recently and cost less than $10 apiece

Krystin Arneson
Originally Published: February 5, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One easy swap you can make for a good night’s sleep? Switching up your pillow game. And unlike buying a mattress, it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Right now, you can pick up a pair of Eiue Hotel Collection Pillows for just $9.50 per pillow.

This two-pack of queen-size pillows uses down-alternative microfiber to comfortably cradle your head and neck as you catch those all-important zzz’s. Thanks to a clever combination of 50% hollow fiber and 50% gel fiber, snoozers can enjoy both sink-into-it softness plus support for a truly solid night’s sleep. They’re designed to accommodate back, stomach, and side sleepers, and shoppers say that they provide “a dreamy slumber.” No wonder they’ve sold more than 40,000 times in the past 30 days. 

Eiue Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $19 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

It’s not unusual to be a little picky about your pillows — after all, if you’re going to use them every night, they need to do their job for you well — but some customers are truly over the moon about these. One shopper wrote that they were the “best pillows I’ve ever bought” and that they gave them the “best night’s sleep.” Another shopper said that it wasn’t just them that was happy with her purchase, but their picky husband, too. “We loveeeee these pillows,” they wrote. “I'm ordering a bunch more. My hubby is very picky about pillows. He loves these. [They stay] cool. Just super comfy.”

Part of this adoration is due to their longevity: Not only do they hold their shape and support, but shoppers say you can machine wash and tumble dry these to keep them looking and feeling fresh for years to come. One customer has even gone so far as to spread the joy of this pillow set: After writing “Wow, heavenly,” they also wrote that they were too good to keep to themselves. In fact, they ordered more for “my friends and family,” adding that “I seriously do not want to get out of bed.”

And just because they’re priced at less than $10 each doesn’t mean the company is skimping when it comes to the all-important stuffing. Many shoppers write that they fill out their shams perfectly — no loose edges in sight. “They nicely fill out my pillow shams,” wrote one shopper. “I'm very pleased with them. I can't believe they were so affordable.”

Rather than suffer another morning waking up with a stiff neck or tired from sub-par-pillow sleep, we recommend heading to Amazon to pick up this popular pillow set at this incredible, less-than-$20 price. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: