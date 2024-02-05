OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health YRMC in-network coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona is safe Legislative update, fiber internet franchise agreement up for Yavapai Supervisors review Food banks: ‘All are welcomed’ at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church food pantry CYMPO: Sundog Connector project not expected to move forward, as cost is estimated at $151.5M Rodeo Roundup: Rodeo Parade Catch 22 — Day 22: Man sought on assault charges Catch 22 — Day 21: Woman sought for probation violation on DUI charges Incoming Chino Valley superintendent vows to be bridge from ‘was’ to ‘what will be’ PUSD Governing Board to discuss district testing data at Feb. 6 meeting Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked City of Prescott documents continue to circulate in community

Subscribe Now
Monday, Feb. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Rodeo Roundup: Rodeo Parade

One of the more recent entries in the Rodeo Parade is the local Chick-fil-A restaurant. (Blushing Cactus Photography/Courtesy photo)

One of the more recent entries in the Rodeo Parade is the local Chick-fil-A restaurant. (Blushing Cactus Photography/Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 5, 2024 9 p.m.

Would you like to be part of one of Prescott’s grandest traditions? Join us for the 137th Prescott Frontier Days “World’s Oldest Rodeo” Parade!

This free, family-friendly event will be held Saturday, July 6, stepping off at 9 a.m. with a parade route that travels around the courthouse plaza. The theme this year is “Prescott Traditions,” to honor the long and storied history of rodeo and the grand marshal will be the family of 12-time “World’s Oldest Rodeo” champion Lawton Champie.

To participate as a parade entry, make sure to read the parade Rules & Regulations for 2024, as some changes have been made. Entries are limited to 125, so get your entry in early for prime placement. The updated Rules & Regulations and entry forms are available on the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” website, www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

If you’d like to be part of the action, please consider volunteering for the Rodeo Parade. The organizers need help with staging, banners, sign-ins, escorting entries, and many other tasks. To apply, visit worldsoldestrodeo.com/volunteers/#application.

Important dates:

• Monday, March 31: early registration fee expires at midnight;

• Friday, May 17: final entry form and fee deadline; and,

• Parade date: Saturday, July 6.

This memorable, long-time event is successful because of the community’s participation and the dedicated work of its rodeo members, volunteers, fans, and generosity of sponsors.

Let’s get ready to rodeo!

Volunteering at ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’

It takes more than a village to run an event as spectacular as the “World’s Oldest Rodeo”! It takes a willingness to serve, energy, a helpful demeanor and, most of all, people like you, with great hearts. The rodeo needs help in many areas, and we hope you’ll check the list and sign up to join us to put on another memorable event:

• Arena: animal health, Cowboy Country, Justin Room;

• Royalty: fundraiser;

• Grounds: facility maintenance, parking, security;

• Hospitality (must be older than 21): bartender group, beverage distribution, sponsor lounge, rodeo hospitality;

• Sales: program sales, PFD Foundation, tickets takers, ushers/seating;

• One-Day Events: Happy Hearts for Exceptional Children, Old Timers Luncheon, Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund/Whiskey Women & Wine, Wrangler Bucking Cancer, Rodeo Parade;

• Off-Site Events: rodeo dance; and,

• Finance: beverage finance, general rodeo finance.

Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” is thankful for the dedicated individuals who work at the rodeo and the hundreds of volunteers who assist them. Without them, rodeo events could not and would not happen.

Visit worldsoldestrodeo.com/volunteers, download the application and waiver, fill it out, save and then email to pfdvolunteers@worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Information provided by Prescott Frontier Days.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: