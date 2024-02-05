Rodeo Roundup: Rodeo Parade

Would you like to be part of one of Prescott’s grandest traditions? Join us for the 137th Prescott Frontier Days “World’s Oldest Rodeo” Parade!

This free, family-friendly event will be held Saturday, July 6, stepping off at 9 a.m. with a parade route that travels around the courthouse plaza. The theme this year is “Prescott Traditions,” to honor the long and storied history of rodeo and the grand marshal will be the family of 12-time “World’s Oldest Rodeo” champion Lawton Champie.

To participate as a parade entry, make sure to read the parade Rules & Regulations for 2024, as some changes have been made. Entries are limited to 125, so get your entry in early for prime placement. The updated Rules & Regulations and entry forms are available on the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” website, www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

If you’d like to be part of the action, please consider volunteering for the Rodeo Parade. The organizers need help with staging, banners, sign-ins, escorting entries, and many other tasks. To apply, visit worldsoldestrodeo.com/volunteers/#application.

Important dates:

• Monday, March 31: early registration fee expires at midnight;

• Friday, May 17: final entry form and fee deadline; and,

• Parade date: Saturday, July 6.

This memorable, long-time event is successful because of the community’s participation and the dedicated work of its rodeo members, volunteers, fans, and generosity of sponsors.

Let’s get ready to rodeo!

Volunteering at ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’

It takes more than a village to run an event as spectacular as the “World’s Oldest Rodeo”! It takes a willingness to serve, energy, a helpful demeanor and, most of all, people like you, with great hearts. The rodeo needs help in many areas, and we hope you’ll check the list and sign up to join us to put on another memorable event:

• Arena: animal health, Cowboy Country, Justin Room;

• Royalty: fundraiser;

• Grounds: facility maintenance, parking, security;

• Hospitality (must be older than 21): bartender group, beverage distribution, sponsor lounge, rodeo hospitality;

• Sales: program sales, PFD Foundation, tickets takers, ushers/seating;

• One-Day Events: Happy Hearts for Exceptional Children, Old Timers Luncheon, Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund/Whiskey Women & Wine, Wrangler Bucking Cancer, Rodeo Parade;

• Off-Site Events: rodeo dance; and,

• Finance: beverage finance, general rodeo finance.

Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” is thankful for the dedicated individuals who work at the rodeo and the hundreds of volunteers who assist them. Without them, rodeo events could not and would not happen.

Visit worldsoldestrodeo.com/volunteers, download the application and waiver, fill it out, save and then email to pfdvolunteers@worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Information provided by Prescott Frontier Days.