Pet of the Week: Louise (Black Hat Humane Society
Originally Published: February 5, 2024 7 p.m.
Valentine’s Day is coming and we have just the ticket to fill your heart with love. This 6-month-old vetted friendly black lab and heeler mix is better than chocolate. Louise gets along with other dogs and she is ready to be your adventure girl.
Contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 925-890-2880 to learn more about your new valentine friend.
Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.
