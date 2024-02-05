Pet of the Week: Ebony (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Ebony, an approximately 1- to 2-year-old Lab Mix. Ebony came to us as a stray and because no one has claimed her she is now available for adoption. Ebony is very shy, and it takes her a little while to warm up to new people, but once she does, she craves your attention.

Ebony will need a special family who is willing to work on her trust. Ebony seems to be dog selective, so a meet and greet with any potential fur siblings is required. Ebony could benefit from basic training and socialization.

If you would like to meet Ebony, please call us at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment today!

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.