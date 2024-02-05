Pet of the Week: Charlie (United Animal Friends)

Charlie is a stay-at-home kinda guy who enjoys calm activities and quiet walks around the neighborhood. His energy level is pretty mellow for such a young fella and he has a gentle demeanor.

Charlie would be a loyal, loving and endlessly entertaining new family member. He is currently living in a foster home with other dogs and a cat. He has nice house manners and is housetrained and crate trained.

Charlie is reserved when meeting new people and takes some time to warm up to them. He is not comfortable around small children, so a household with older kids is recommended. He would be happiest in a home with another dog of similar size, providing him with companionship and playtime.

This sweet 9-month-old shepherd/cattle dog mix weighs around 45 pounds. If you would like to adopt Charlie, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button on his page.

To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.