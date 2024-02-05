Pet of the Week: Buddy (Catty Shack)

Born Oct. 17, 2023, Buddy is a beautiful gray color, with medium length hair, very friendly with foster family and strangers. Buddy is well adapted, polite and playful. Favorite toys include wadded up paper, tunnels, the collapsible laundry basket and playing with his siblings.

Make inquiries through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.