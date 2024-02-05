Pet of the Week: Boswell (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health YRMC in-network coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona is safe Legislative update, fiber internet franchise agreement up for Yavapai Supervisors review Food banks: ‘All are welcomed’ at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church food pantry CYMPO: Sundog Connector project not expected to move forward, as cost is estimated at $151.5M Rodeo Roundup: Rodeo Parade Catch 22 — Day 22: Man sought on assault charges Catch 22 — Day 21: Woman sought for probation violation on DUI charges Incoming Chino Valley superintendent vows to be bridge from ‘was’ to ‘what will be’ PUSD Governing Board to discuss district testing data at Feb. 6 meeting Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked City of Prescott documents continue to circulate in community

Subscribe Now
Monday, Feb. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pet of the Week: Boswell (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Boswell (Miss Kitty's Cat House/Courtesy)

Boswell (Miss Kitty's Cat House/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 5, 2024 8:49 p.m.

Boswell is a 2-1/2-year-old domestic short hair male tabby, possibly a Bengal mix. His colors are a gorgeous buff, tan and fawn, and he has beautiful green eyes. His previous owner returned him because he was stressed being in a home with another cat. Boswell is currently being cared for by one of the many Ms. Kitty’s dedicated volunteer fosters. He loves looking outside from his picture window, searching the yard for lizards, birds, and rabbits.

Boswell is very friendly and loves to run and jump into your lap to be brushed or cuddled. After coming to Ms. Kitty’s, Boswell was diagnosed with Addison’s, a condition where the adrenal glands don’t produce enough hormones. By receiving a monthly hormone shot at the vet clinic and powdered meds in his evening wet food, he is now able to lead a normal, playful cat life. Boswell will do best in a home as the only pet.

To meet Boswell, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com.

And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: