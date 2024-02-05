Pet of the Week: Boswell (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Boswell is a 2-1/2-year-old domestic short hair male tabby, possibly a Bengal mix. His colors are a gorgeous buff, tan and fawn, and he has beautiful green eyes. His previous owner returned him because he was stressed being in a home with another cat. Boswell is currently being cared for by one of the many Ms. Kitty’s dedicated volunteer fosters. He loves looking outside from his picture window, searching the yard for lizards, birds, and rabbits.

Boswell is very friendly and loves to run and jump into your lap to be brushed or cuddled. After coming to Ms. Kitty’s, Boswell was diagnosed with Addison’s, a condition where the adrenal glands don’t produce enough hormones. By receiving a monthly hormone shot at the vet clinic and powdered meds in his evening wet food, he is now able to lead a normal, playful cat life. Boswell will do best in a home as the only pet.

To meet Boswell, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com.

And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.