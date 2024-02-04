Las Vegas Strip copies controversial F1 race move for Super Bowl

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Catch 22 — Day 22: Man sought on assault charges Catch 22 — Day 21: Woman sought for probation violation on DUI charges Incoming Chino Valley superintendent vows to be bridge from ‘was’ to ‘what will be’ PUSD Governing Board to discuss district testing data at Feb. 6 meeting Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked City of Prescott documents continue to circulate in community Prescott OLLI celebrates 30th anniversary Brenda Dickinson seeking re-election to PV Town Council Need2Know: PepperJacks of Chino Valley burger restaurant relocating; Action Automotive Repair receives CARFAX Top-Rated Service honor; Gail Gardner Way Walmart in Prescott undergoing remodel Stock market today: Big Tech carries Wall Street to another record and winning week Hand over heart, Biden joins grieving families of US troops killed in Jordan as remains arrive home

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Feb. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Las Vegas Strip copies controversial F1 race move for Super Bowl

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: February 4, 2024 5:36 p.m.

Las Vegas has a dirty underbelly. For decades, that was sort of part of the charm. The city, like New Orleans, had glitz and glamour, but it also has had its fair share of crime, homelessness, and questionable characters.

That's not as readily evident today as land on the Las Vegas Strip has become so expensive, it's largely dominated by massive resorts and casinos, big-name restaurants, and high-end shopping. At least on the south and central section of the Strip where Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International dominate, glitz and glamour now rule the day.

Related: Las Vegas Strip welcomes first-of-its-kind residency

Kitschy Strip stops like the Diamond Inn Motel and the Hawaiian Marketplace have closed in order to make way for much fancier resort casinos and/or high-end shopping and dining. The same thing will happen next year at Casino Royale, the last of the old-school small-time casinos operating in the shadow of Caesars and MGM's mega-resorts when it's replaced by a much bigger resort casino.

Las Vegas, however, can't hide its homeless people. They're everywhere on the Strip, sometimes sleeping, and, in other cases, hustling by selling water, asking for money, or trying other ways to part tourists from a little bit of money.

Some of Las Vegas' homeless population lives in tunnels under the city. That's a dangerous choice as those tunnels flood multiple times a year, but the tunnels do offer shelter from the sun, and a place to sleep.

During November's Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1 race, however, the Las Vegas Police Department cleared out the tunnels below the Las Vegas Strip. That was a very controversial move given that no extra services, or bussing to shelters were offered.

The Las Vegas Strip will be packed with people during the Super Bowl weekend.

Image source&colon Daniel Kline&solTheStreet

Las Vegas police plan another tunnel clearout

"A series of interconnected concrete flood channels ushers stormwater beneath the Las Vegas Strip to Lake Mead from its origin in the mountains west of Las Vegas. Known to local Las Vegans as 'the tunnels,' they are bone dry between storms, when they house a population thought to swell to around 1,000 people," Casino.org reported.

Ostensibly, police are clearing out the tunnels as a safety measure. Over F1 weekend, the move was made after signs were posted to alert the people who call the tunnels home that they were being kicked out.

"These tunnels are scheduled for shutdown during the Formula 1 event. On November 15, a tactical unit will clear them of any human presence. After that, the tunnels will be shut down and no one will be allowed access until the event ends on November 20, 2023."

This time, the police, likely after advocates for the homeless population pushed back, have decided to take a less cold approach.

"Police said they will make in-person announcements about their upcoming sweep and offer other housing options to the displaced. They will remove all barriers to tunnel entry following the Super Bowl," a second Casino.org article reported.

The Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is on Feb. 11.

Tunnel move follows a controversial Las Vegas Strip law 

In mid-January, a new law went into effect on the Las Vegas Strip that made it illegal to stand still in certain places. The law was not created to arrest people for taking pictures or stopping to tie their shoes, it was passed in order to give police a tool to prevent gridlock.

Much of the South and Central strips has a series of connected skyways and bridges that take pedestrians off the street. The new Clark County law, which went into effect Jan. 16, makes it illegal to stop walking while on a pedestrian bridge.

Previously, if people decided to stop walking — perhaps to watch something happening on the Strip or maybe to pose for social media — police had no legal standing to get them moving. The new rule makes standing still a misdemeanor that allows police to remedy the situation before an area becomes gridlocked and dangerously crowded with people.

Super Bowl visitors, however, will get a reprieve as the Las Vegas Police do not plan to enforce the new standing rules until signs have gone up explaining the law. That's not expected to be completed in time for the big game. 

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: