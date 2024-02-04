Las Vegas Strip brings back huge pop singer after sellout

The Las Vegas Strip has become a top entertainment center worldwide, with its hotel casinos hosting some of the top musical acts in residency and staging a number of other high quality shows.

Las Vegas also hosts major professional sports teams, such as the National Hockey League champion Vegas Golden Knights and the NFL Las Vegas Raiders.

Sin City is the home of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces and will add Major League Baseball's Athletics team, which is expected to move from Oakland to a new stadium on the Strip at the location of the current Tropicana Las Vegas.

Among the high quality shows featured at Vegas hotel casinos are classic magician and illusionist David Copperfield, who currently performs at the MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Penn & Teller's magic, illusion and comedy act is popular as well at the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.

If someone is looking for Broadway musicals for entertainment, "Jersey Boys," which musically tells the story of the iconic 1960's rock band Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, has returned to Las Vegas just off the Strip for a planned three-year residency at the 850-seat Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino.

But the biggest residencies on the Strip are the superstar singers and bands that make their home on the Strip.

Huge stars wrapping up Las Vegas residencies

Megastar band U2 wraps up its U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere 40-show residency at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) - Get Free Report Sphere at The Venetian Resort on March 2, and another huge star Adele will wrap up her 100-show "Weekends with Adele" residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 15.

Big musical performers will roll through Vegas' larger venues Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena this year as well. The Rolling Stones, known as "The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World," arrive at Allegiant Stadium on May 11 for their Hackney Diamonds Tour.

Justin Timberlake performs the same day as the Rolling Stones

The Stones will have a little competition on that day as superstar pop singer Justin Timberlake has added a second show to his T-Mobile Arena engagement on May 11 on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, according to the arena's website. Citi Cardmember presale for the second show opens Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, with AXS and Live Nation presales on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. and general public sale beginning Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

The first show on Timberlake's stop in Vegas is May 10, but it is, for the most part, sold out. Presale for the first show opened on Jan. 29, while the general public sale began Feb. 2. A scan of available tickets on Feb. 2 for the May 10 show reveal some scattered tickets in about half the arena's sections, with the other half – including all the best seats – completely sold out.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is Timberlake's first tour in five years and will feature the singer debuting songs from his upcoming album "Everything I Thought It Was," which includes his latest single "Selfish," according to a Jan. 26 Live Nation statement. The album is set to be released March 15.

Timberlake last performed in Las Vegas at a private VIP invite party at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater on Dec. 14.

