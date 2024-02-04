OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Catch 22 — Day 22: Man sought on assault charges Catch 22 — Day 21: Woman sought for probation violation on DUI charges Incoming Chino Valley superintendent vows to be bridge from ‘was’ to ‘what will be’ PUSD Governing Board to discuss district testing data at Feb. 6 meeting Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked City of Prescott documents continue to circulate in community Prescott OLLI celebrates 30th anniversary Brenda Dickinson seeking re-election to PV Town Council Need2Know: PepperJacks of Chino Valley burger restaurant relocating; Action Automotive Repair receives CARFAX Top-Rated Service honor; Gail Gardner Way Walmart in Prescott undergoing remodel Stock market today: Big Tech carries Wall Street to another record and winning week Hand over heart, Biden joins grieving families of US troops killed in Jordan as remains arrive home

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Feb. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Catch 22 — Day 22: Man sought on assault charges

Terry French (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

Terry French (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 4, 2024 6 p.m.

It’s Day 22 and the final day of this running of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding Terry French.

In April 2022, French was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with his roommates in 1300 block of W. Adams Avenue in Prescott. During the fight French allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to harm the victims. French was arrested and booked for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of disorderly conduct, and one count of assault. French was released from custody; however, he has failed to appear for further court proceeding on this matter. A statewide felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

French is 55 years old, 5-feet-9’ 215 pounds and has multiple tattoos on both arms.

Anyone providing information leading to French’s arrest could earn a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: