Catch 22 — Day 22: Man sought on assault charges

It’s Day 22 and the final day of this running of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding Terry French.

In April 2022, French was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with his roommates in 1300 block of W. Adams Avenue in Prescott. During the fight French allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to harm the victims. French was arrested and booked for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of disorderly conduct, and one count of assault. French was released from custody; however, he has failed to appear for further court proceeding on this matter. A statewide felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

French is 55 years old, 5-feet-9’ 215 pounds and has multiple tattoos on both arms.

Anyone providing information leading to French’s arrest could earn a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.