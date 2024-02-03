This Bissell steam mop that 'makes life so much easier' is nearly $100 off at Amazon right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We have found yet another cleaning tool that’s worth adding to your cleaning closet, especially if you’re in the market for a new mop, vacuum, or both.

Instead of using two different machines to clean your hard floors, take advantage of this incredible Amazon deal and score the Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Vacuum on sale for $98 off, a 43% discount. For a limited time, the iconic mop and vacuum combo only costs $129 as opposed to $227, and it’s backed by more than 3,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. It uses powerful suction along with a microfiber mop pad to clean everyday dirt, stubborn stains, and pet hair from hardwood and tile flooring.

Several reviewers attest to its quality, saying that it “makes life so much easier” by getting two jobs done at once since it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Others swear that every pet owner needs one for its ability to keep pet hair at bay.

Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Vacuum Cleaner, $129 (was $227) at Amazon

This machine comes with everything you need to get started right away, including one reusable microfiber pad for everyday use, one scrubby pad for years-old stains, and 10 Bissell Steam Boost disposable pads for cleaning pet accidents. You’ll also receive a detachable mop pad tray and a detachable Steam Boost tray. Many shoppers claim that it’s “easy to assemble” and only takes “a few minutes” to complete. Afterward, it’s ready to use as long as there’s an outlet nearby. The 25-foot cord provides lots of maneuverability, and you don’t have to worry about stopping for a recharge like you would with a cordless option.

It picks up virtually everything in its path, and all of the debris is collected inside the “drop-it tank” that has a one-button release to ensure you can empty its contents without getting your hands dirty.

Although it’s not meant to replace your primary vacuum for carpets and rugs, it’s a great solution for anyone with primarily hard floors. “This product makes the job of cleaning just a bit easier and quicker,” one reviewer said. “Having it vacuum and mop at the same time is so nice. Saves me half the time.”

“I LOVE this tool,” another person wrote. “It cuts down my cleaning time by half and I genuinely feel that my floors and home are not sanitary over a mop (and I've been a mop fan). For reference, we have two boxers and a cat and no job is too big or too small for this powerful but lightweight machine. I'm still amazed by how convenient and quick it is to use!”

Order now, and the Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop Vacuum can be delivered as soon as next week. Once you experience its convenience for yourself, you’ll never want to go back.