These now-$26 Bluetooth headphones at Amazon are 'as good as Bose,' shoppers say

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
‘Everything old is new again’: Valley vinyl stores see uptick in physical music sales Sinema’s lackluster fundraising quarter raises eyebrows over campaign hopes Catch 22 — Day 20: Man wanted for probation violation on drug and other convictions New city strategic-planning process gets underway in Prescott Art Hive gallery in Prescott hosts first youth exhibit that dazzles viewers at 4th Friday Art Walk New lawsuit could affect General Election vote Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to host train show Saturday ‘We’re Better 2gether’ fashion show with Down syndrome international model from Australia scheduled for Feb. 10 Proposed bill would require insurance payment for transgender de-transition procedures Prescott Valley Police offer tips on protecting young people online

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

These now-$26 Bluetooth headphones at Amazon are 'as good as Bose,' shoppers say

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 3, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The quest to find the perfect headphones might seem nearly impossible. One pair might not fit right, the next might fall out while you’re exercising, or they could be flat-out uncomfortable. While most headphones tend to come with a hefty price tag, we found a pair that is both budget-friendly and good quality. Plus, it makes for a thoughtful and affordable Valentine’s Day gift for yourself or a loved one.

Right now, the Zihnic Bluetooth Headphones are on sale at Amazon for just $26, a 30% discount from the original price when you apply the on-page coupon. This popular item has sold over 5,000 times in the past month and is backed by over 53,000 five-star ratings.

These high-definition stereo headphones give you the option to use Bluetooth or an aux cord to deliver high-quality sound to accompany you while walking, working, or just relaxing at home. Noise reduction technology allows you to focus fully on what you’re listening to without any background noise.

Zihnic Bluetooth Headphones, $26 (was $37) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The comfortability is unmatched thanks to the faux leather memory foam earmuffs and headband. You might even forget you’re wearing headphones at all since their folding and stretching abilities allow them to fit perfectly to your head.

After only two and a half hours of charging, these headphones will be full of juice and ready to go for up to 14 hours of music-listening and movie-watching. To put it into perspective, that’s equal to a flight from New York City to Los Angeles and back (and then some). Hands-free calling is also an exciting and convenient feature that’s handy while on the go.

The $26 deal applies to the rose gold, black, and blue headphones, and there are also five additional colors at varying price points all under $30.

Buyers are praising this product for its high-quality sound that gives more expensive brands a “run for their money.” One shopper even said the sound quality is “as good as my Bose speakers.”

“Comfort is a top priority for me, and these headphones deliver in spades,” said another shopper. “The cushioned ear cups are so soft that I can wear them for extended periods without any discomfort — perfect for long flights or marathon music sessions.”

This deal is too good to pass up, so don’t wait to get your hands on a pair of the Zihnic Bluetooth Headphones for just $26.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: