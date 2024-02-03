Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked City of Prescott documents continue to circulate in community

(Editor’s Note – This is the first in a series of Daily Courier articles on the upheaval at Prescott City Hall over the October 2023 dismissal of a long-time department head, the December resignation of the city manager, and the early-January leak of related confidential documents.)

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

A sheaf of papers that the City of Prescott has deemed confidential and not available for public consumption has taken on a life of its own in the community, regardless of city steps to squelch it.

Starting with the anonymous delivery to The Daily Courier and several other local media outlets the week of Monday, Jan. 8, and continuing through the first days of February, the papers have been making the rounds in the community, despite attempts by the Prescott City Attorney’s Office to gather up the copies and halt their dissemination.

The papers comprise three City Council and city staff-related investigations that were conducted by outside legal firms throughout December 2023 in the days leading up to and immediately after the contentious resignation of former City Manager Katie Gregory on Dec. 19, 2023.

While The Daily Courier requested the documents early-on through the city’s public records request process, the city denied the request, claiming that the documents were “attorney-client privileged and/or the subject of an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and may not be released.”

Meanwhile, an anonymous envelope containing the legal firms’ memos on the three investigations was delivered to The Daily Courier’s offices in Prescott Valley on Jan. 9.

Although Prescott City Attorney Joseph Young sent an email notice to the media the next day, on Jan. 10, asking for the return of the documents – maintaining that they “are protected under attorney-client privilege and are governed by laws ensuring the confidentiality of privileged communications” – the number of copies in the community has only grown.

Over the past several weeks, The Daily Courier has learned of a number of people who have access to the documents, including two former City Council members, at least seven members of the public (six of whom are connected with an ongoing effort to recall Prescott Mayor Phil Goode), and countless others who claim they have read some or all of the documents.

Now, one month after the papers were first leaked to the media, a number of questions still remain: Who was responsible for the unauthorized release? What is the city doing about it? And when does the wide-scale circulation of the documents make the attorney-client privilege irrelevant?

THE INVESTIGATIONS

For the most part, the three investigations center on the interactions between city officials, including Goode, City Councilwoman Cathey Rusing, Gregory, and former Airport Director Robin Sobotta.

The first investigation was conducted by Fitzgibbons Law Offices and looked into complaints alleging that Goode had violated the City Charter when he pressured Gregory to resign from her position, after she dismissed Sobotta from the job of airport director.

That prompted four council members, including then-Mayor Pro Tem Brandon Montoya, and council members Eric Moore, Clark Tenney and Steve Sischka, to file complaints with the City Attorney’s Office maintaining that Goode had overstepped his authority as mayor.

Those complaints are all a matter of public record and were discussed in public meetings in late 2023. Goode announced at a meeting on Nov. 7 that he had directed the city attorney to retain an independent outside agency to review and investigate the charges and claims, which he said were based on “hearsay and are simply inaccurate and wildly exaggerated.”

The other two investigations were conducted by the Coppersmith/Brockelman firm and focused on a complaint made by Rusing against Gregory, as well as a complaint by Sobotta against Gregory (filed Nov. 1, and Nov. 13, respectively).

After the Dec. 19 meeting in which Gregory resigned, Rusing told The Daily Courier that she had lodged a complaint against Gregory concerning hostile work environment allegations, but she declined to discuss the details of the complaint or the investigation. The investigation report details the claims by Rusing about interactions between her, Gregory and Sobotta, on Oct. 24, prior to Gregory’s move to dismiss Sobotta from the airport director position she had held for more than five years.

The investigation into the complaint by Sobotta details an age discrimination claim that the former airport director made against Gregory.

The city chose to discuss the investigation into Goode’s behavior in a Dec. 19 closed-door executive session, and although a statement was released afterward stating that the mayor’s conduct “did not violate the City Charter,” the investigation was not officially released to the public. Sources have told the Courier the memo from the law firm details a number of options that were open to the City Council on the matter based on the findings of the investigation.

PUBLIC DISSEMINATION

To date, none of the investigations have been officially released to The Daily Courier or any other media through the city’s required public records request process, according to city officials.

On Dec. 21, the Courier sent a public records request to Young and Deputy City Manager Tyler Goodman, asking for the settlement agreement with Gregory and the investigations that had been alluded to by council members – to which there was no city response.

Another request was filed by the Courier through the city’s Public Records Request Portal on Jan. 4, 2024. The city responded on Jan. 12: “The documents you are requesting are attorney-client privileged and/or the subject of an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and may not be released.”

When the Courier received the unauthorized release of the documents on Jan. 9, Courier Editor Tim Wiederaenders consulted with the newspaper’s legal counsel, media and constitutional law attorney David J. Bodney, about whether the contents of the documents could be reported in news stories. Bodney advised that because the documents had been the subject of confidential City Council executive sessions and were privileged, any legal use of the information would be limited, if not impossible.

At that point, Wiederaenders said the Courier decided not to immediately publish the information, and he complied with the City Attorney’s request to return the papers.

“We sought legal advice, and we waited, respecting the rule of law,” Wiederaenders said this past week. “It has become clear, despite hints and promises of transparency from city officials, nothing is changing – except further dissemination of the documents among area residents.

“The public has a right to know as much as we can tell them. We have a responsibility to the community.”

As the memos on the investigations have continued to be circulated in the community, the Courier has received unsolicited digital copies from other sources – a factor that begs the question of when the information becomes so publicly known that rules of confidentiality are no longer valid.

Young told the Courier last week that he has been contacting people who have the documents in an effort to protect the attorney-client privilege. “When I hear of somebody having it, I contact them,” he said.

But if the documents continue to circulate, Young acknowledges that at some point, the attorney-client privilege would likely become invalid. “Probably at some point, it loses its privilege,” he said. “The attorney-client privilege can be waived when it’s no longer confidential.”

But, Young said there is not a clear line of when that would occur, and he said he would have to wait until “the council or the courts tell me that.”

WHAT IS THE CITY DOING ABOUT THE LEAK?

Young said the city had been looking into the origin of the unauthorized release of the documents, and has investigated whether the information had been attained through an IT security breach, and had determined that that had not occurred.

At this point, Young said, “We do not know (where the leak came from).”

He also said it has yet to be determined how the city would proceed on investigating the matter, and whether criminal charges would be pursued.

“It will be on the next (City Council) executive session agenda to discuss what to do about the investigation,” Young said.

Meanwhile, he said, “To me, it’s still privileged. I feel it’s very important to get back (the documents) to protect the attorney-client privilege.”

(Watch The Daily Courier over the coming weeks for a continuation of this series on a number of related issues, such as the confidential nature of the settlement agreement, the cost to the city of the investigations, the ongoing recall drive, and allegations of abuse of authority.)

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.