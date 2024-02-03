Obituary: Ludorcia (Stieglitz) Leara

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Catch 22 — Day 21: Woman sought for probation violation on DUI charges Incoming Chino Valley superintendent vows to be bridge from ‘was’ to ‘what will be’ PUSD Governing Board to discuss district testing data at Feb. 6 meeting Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked City of Prescott documents continue to circulate in community Prescott OLLI celebrates 30th anniversary Brenda Dickinson seeking re-election to PV Town Council Need2Know: PepperJacks of Chino Valley burger restaurant relocating; Action Automotive Repair receives CARFAX Top-Rated Service honor; Gail Gardner Way Walmart in Prescott undergoing remodel Stock market today: Big Tech carries Wall Street to another record and winning week Hand over heart, Biden joins grieving families of US troops killed in Jordan as remains arrive home ‘Everything old is new again’: Valley vinyl stores see uptick in physical music sales

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Ludorcia (Stieglitz) Leara

Ludorcia (Stieglitz) Leara. (Courtesy)

Ludorcia (Stieglitz) Leara. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 3, 2024 8:50 p.m.

Ludorcia (Stieglitz) Leara died at home on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 while getting ready for Church. She grew up with one older sister and five brothers (a good Catholic family) in the Midwest and East Coast. She and her brothers Roger and Dennis were cohorts in crime.

She attended Western Illinois University and immediately began teaching high school English at Belleville East in Illinois where she met the love of her life, John. They were engaged after three days, and married within three months of meeting 55 years ago.

Most of Dorci’s career was teaching high school English in Wentzville, Missouri, and she won teacher of the year for the whole district in 1995. More than 30 years later, students would continue to reach out letting her know how much she impacted their lives. A friend in Prescott said, “She has left an enormous hole that only time and gratitude for having known her can fill. I have admired and respected her for 18 years.”

She was full of empathy and forgiveness and could handle disappointment and frustration with grace. Words used to describe her include: strength of character, radiant, vibrant, filled with joy, diligent, organized, and tenacious. According to her husband, the only time he remembers her giving up was when she attempted to dig up and transplant a 6-foot tall tree. After over an hour of digging, at her husband’s insistence, she finally gave up, after realizing the tap root was probably 6 feet deep.

She was very faith filled, attending Sacred Heart here in Prescott and was generous of her time and talent in the community. Her many talents included building six homes, each over a 3-month summer. This included drawing the elevation, plumbing and electrical plans, as well as wielding a hammer or power saw to actually build the house alongside her husband. She gardened and canned, read to seniors at Granite Gate, painted and sewed. She fixed the dishwasher and even put a windshield on her husband’s motorcycle.

She is survived by her husband, John, and children, Bethany (Steven), Matthew (Kristin) and Briana (Richard). She also has seven grandchildren Nicholas, Isabella, Jackson, Sydni, Alexa, Ellis and Toby. She also has a sister Abbie and five brothers Jon (Pam), Roger, Dennis, Gerry (Lisa) and David (Melanie), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service is at Sacred Heart Church Monday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. Flowers are welcome or donations can be made in her name to Prescott Area Women’s Shelter or St. Vincent DePaul.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: