Obituary: Ludorcia (Stieglitz) Leara

Ludorcia (Stieglitz) Leara died at home on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 while getting ready for Church. She grew up with one older sister and five brothers (a good Catholic family) in the Midwest and East Coast. She and her brothers Roger and Dennis were cohorts in crime.

She attended Western Illinois University and immediately began teaching high school English at Belleville East in Illinois where she met the love of her life, John. They were engaged after three days, and married within three months of meeting 55 years ago.

Most of Dorci’s career was teaching high school English in Wentzville, Missouri, and she won teacher of the year for the whole district in 1995. More than 30 years later, students would continue to reach out letting her know how much she impacted their lives. A friend in Prescott said, “She has left an enormous hole that only time and gratitude for having known her can fill. I have admired and respected her for 18 years.”

She was full of empathy and forgiveness and could handle disappointment and frustration with grace. Words used to describe her include: strength of character, radiant, vibrant, filled with joy, diligent, organized, and tenacious. According to her husband, the only time he remembers her giving up was when she attempted to dig up and transplant a 6-foot tall tree. After over an hour of digging, at her husband’s insistence, she finally gave up, after realizing the tap root was probably 6 feet deep.

She was very faith filled, attending Sacred Heart here in Prescott and was generous of her time and talent in the community. Her many talents included building six homes, each over a 3-month summer. This included drawing the elevation, plumbing and electrical plans, as well as wielding a hammer or power saw to actually build the house alongside her husband. She gardened and canned, read to seniors at Granite Gate, painted and sewed. She fixed the dishwasher and even put a windshield on her husband’s motorcycle.

She is survived by her husband, John, and children, Bethany (Steven), Matthew (Kristin) and Briana (Richard). She also has seven grandchildren Nicholas, Isabella, Jackson, Sydni, Alexa, Ellis and Toby. She also has a sister Abbie and five brothers Jon (Pam), Roger, Dennis, Gerry (Lisa) and David (Melanie), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service is at Sacred Heart Church Monday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. Flowers are welcome or donations can be made in her name to Prescott Area Women’s Shelter or St. Vincent DePaul.

