Las Vegas Strip welcomes first-of-its-kind residency

Any stigma about performing a Las Vegas residency disappeared when U2 signed to perform for months at the new Las Vegas Sphere.

A band known for its integrity and its ability to sell out stadiums worldwide, U2 didn't need Las Vegas. Instead, the group was attracted to the one-of-a-kind venue and the type of show it could put on in such an impressive facility.

This isn't a nostalgia act missing most of its original members and coming back for a cash grab. U2 may not be producing hits as it once did, but the band has remained relevant and current.

Bono and Co.'s Strip residency continues a trend in recent years of current, vibrant acts setting up shop in Las Vegas for long residencies. Adele, for example, has played at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum for years while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars both have long-running residencies at MGM Resorts International's Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Those are three current hitmakers who have made the Las Vegas Strip their home. They're joined by acts like Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan — two contemporary country music stars — who have changed the reputation of the Las Vegas Strip.

Now, a legendary band will soon begin a Strip residency that actually marks a first for the iconic 4.2-mile stretch of road.

MGM adds a Las Vegas Strip first

It's hard to think that there's anything that hasn't happened on the Las Vegas Strip, at least when it comes to music and entertainment. In just a few blocks on the Strip Caesars and MGM offer everything from Donny Osmond and Wayne Newton to Carrot Top and Ru Paul's Drag Race.

Still, while the Strip seems to have hosted every kind of show imaginable, it has actually never offered a residency entirely in Spanish. That's about to change.

"Mexican group Los Bukis will make Las Vegas history when they perform the first-ever full Latin and Spanish-language residency on the Strip. 'Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency' will launch Friday, May 3, at Dolby Live at Park MGM," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Currently, Ticketmaster shows dates for the show running through Sept. 21. Some show dates are already available for purchase.

Los Bukis broke records

Los Bukis reunited in 2021 for a two-year 25th anniversary tour. The show broke records as the biggest-ever Latin music stadium tour and it was the No. 2 highest-grossing tour in 2021, according to Live Nation.

"The Una Historia Cantada Tour also created one of the Latino community’s biggest viral trends of 2021, as thousands of fans took to social media posting the moment they presented tickets to their parents as a gift around Father’s Day," the concert promoter said on its website.

Los Bukis actually formed in 1976 with the Una Historia Cantada Tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group's first performance in the U.S., not the band's founding.

And while the group may not be household names to all Americans, it has steadily been one of the biggest bands in the world for decades.

"Founded in 1976 by cousins Marco Antonio Solís and Joel Solís, and dissolved in 1996, Los Bukis recorded 16 studio albums that quickly won the public’s heart and produced numerous chart-topping and multiplatinum-to-diamond-certified songs that are among the most revered by fans across the Latin Music spectrum," according to Live Nation.

The group will be moving from stadiums for a much more intimate setting at the 5,200-seat Dolby Live at Park MGM. That should make the 15 announced shows incredibly hot tickets in the resale market as overall seats available are only slightly higher than if the band played a single night at Allegiant Stadium.

