Catch 22 — Day 21: Woman sought for probation violation on DUI charges

It’s Day 21 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Jennifer Christine Nack.

In November 2019 Nack was operating a vehicle that a Prescott Police officer observed was being driven erratically. After Nack failed field sobriety tests, the officer arrested her for DUI.

During the investigation the officer located a clear plastic straw with white residue inside of it. Nack later admitted to using the straw to ingest cocaine.

Nack was placed on probation, however she has violated the terms and conditions of her probation, absconded, and a nationwide felony warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Nack is 40 years old, 5-feet-4, 150 pounds. She has multiple tattoos on her left arm and back.

On her right shoulder she has a tattoo of a butterfly. Her whereabouts are unknown, and the last address of record was in the 300 block of Country Club Circle, Prescott. Nack may also use the name of Jennifer Schmitt.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Nack, could earn a $1,000 cash reward.



To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.