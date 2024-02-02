UAW union's latest push is a wake up call for some foreign automakers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New city strategic-planning process gets underway in Prescott Art Hive gallery in Prescott hosts first youth exhibit that dazzles viewers at 4th Friday Art Walk New lawsuit could affect General Election vote Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to host train show Saturday ‘We’re Better 2gether’ fashion show with Down syndrome international model from Australia scheduled for Feb. 10 Proposed bill would require insurance payment for transgender de-transition procedures Prescott Valley Police offer tips on protecting young people online Catch 22 — Day 19: Fugitive wanted for DUI and assault/domestic violence charges Gift card and Bitcoin scams still plague Prescott Valley Three-vehicle collision impedes morning commute in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

UAW union's latest push is a wake up call for some foreign automakers

James Ochoa
Originally Published: February 2, 2024 6:34 p.m.

Following its landmark contract deals for its membership at the Detroit Big Three automakers, the United Auto Workers union is not finished with its job just yet. 

Though many non-union automakers such as Honda, Toyota and Tesla have raised wages as a way to keep up with its union-backed counterparts, some workers are taking a step further. 

Related: Ford's latest Mustang is a custom job by a famous Hollywood car enthusiast

In a statement made on Jan. 29, the UAW announced that over 10,000 autoworkers across 13 non-union automakers have signed union cards – the first step in the process for representation by the union.

Notably, two factories in Alabama – the Tuscaloosa plant run by Mercedes-Benz  (DDAIF) - Get Free Report and the Hyundai  (HYMLF) - Get Free Report plant in Montgomery have recently gone public with their unionization campaigns. 

Mercedes-Benz workers in their statement with the UAW cite that over 30% of the workforce at their factory has signed a union card. Workers here state that while the factory has made millions of cars for Mercedes over the years, much was to be realized by the workforce. 

"For three decades, Mercedes has pulled billions in profit off the millions of cars we've built," they declare in their campaign video. "Mercedes executive pay goes up, while Alabama autoworkers fall behind. The brand may be foreign, but the labor is American." 

BREAKING: Hyundai workers in Alabama are attempting to form the company’s first U.S. union.

They're some of the lowest-paid auto workers, making nearly $10/hr less than union workers.

Now, more than 1,000 have signed union authorization cards. That's over 30% of their plant. pic.twitter.com/m0vSOdQ0LG

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 1, 2024

Though Hyundai announced that it would be raising factory worker pay 25% by 2028, workers at its Alabama plant report less-than-ideal conditions, noting that the place is a revolving door for injury-related employee turnover.

“We done had close to 9,000 employees,” says Hyundai autoworker Robert Lee Kennedy Jr. in a video by More Perfect Union on X. “And a small percent of ‘em make it to retirement. Most of ‘em either got injury, or fired because of their injuries. The workers are fed up and tired, and they want a change.”

Additionally, the South Korean automaker has also been accused of trying to illegally preventing workers from organizing, as well as unfair labor practices. 

"They don't want any UAW material in the plant. I was supplied with material to help educate the team member, and I took it into a break room, a non-production area. My group leader comes in and says 'Hey, you can't have this on company property,'" Hyundai worker Timothy Cripple said in the video. "So he takes my flyers and he gets rid of 'em." 

"And they're making us watch anti-union videos all day long," Kennedy Jr. added.

More Automotive:

In a statement to the Alabama Daily News, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama spokesperson Scott Posey noted that the plant is "thriving because of the strong team-oriented atmosphere we’ve cultivated and the pride we share in building safe, high-quality vehicles," and that while employees can decide to be unionized – "our teams have preferred and benefited from direct engagement and communications with management.”

Alabama governor Kay Ivey has not welcomed the union. In a Jan. 10 statement, she categorized the UAW as one of "out-of-state special interest groups," noting that "their special interests do not include Alabama or the men and women earning a career in Alabama’s automotive industry."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: