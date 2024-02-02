Tons of shoppers are ditching their Dysons for this bestselling Amazon vacuum that’s on sale for $85

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring cleaning will be here before you know it, so if any of your machines are ready to retire, take this as your reminder to upgrade. Anyone in need of a new vacuum cleaner is in luck because Amazon is offering a special coupon to shoppers buying one of its bestselling models.

Right now, the Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner is available for just $85 as long as you apply Amazon’s on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. It’s ranked no. 1 in Amazon’s commercial indoor upright vacuum category and is backed by more than 10,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by it.

We understand that a low price point can sometimes be worrisome, but rest assured this corded vacuum delivers high-quality results. It works so well, several people went as far as to say they’re replacing their Dysons with this Eureka model, and one reviewer wrote, “we’ve had it for almost a year and it’s still kicking Dyson’s and Shark’s butts.”

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $85 (was $100) at Amazon

This vacuum cleaner uses a powerful motor to provide lots of suction along with a brush roller to pick up everything in its path including pet hair, crumbs, dirt, and debris. It offers five height adjustment settings, making it ideal for cleaning all types of surfaces from hard floors to plush carpets or rugs. Everything it sucks up goes through a washable and reusable filter, and is then collected inside the 2.6-liter dust cup that has a one-button empty function. That means you can dispose of any debris without getting your hands dirty.

Along with the main machine, you’ll also receive an upholstery tool, crevice tool, and dusting brush that attach to the cleaning wand. These accessories allow you to clean hard-to-reach areas like baseboards, ceiling fans, and underneath furniture with ease. Not to mention it’ll also save you from having to bend over while cleaning, so no more back pain.

It’s rare that a vacuum of this caliber is on sale for well under $100, so we aren’t shocked that it has thousands of rave reviews. One shopper said they’re “super happy with how much it pulled from all the carpets in just one use,” and added that they are “grossed out, but happy.”

“When I say that I was both horrified and delighted at what this thing picked up in the first 15 seconds...Jeebus,” another reviewer wrote. “It picked up everything that every other machine has missed since [the] summer of 1994. I have carpet and an area rug and share a space with a cat, a shepherd, and a shepherd mix who all shed like they get paid to do it. This Eureka picked it all up in five minutes of vacuuming.”

This is your chance to get a shopper-loved upright vacuum for $85, so make sure to grab one before the Amazon coupon expires.