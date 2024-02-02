The sheet set Amazon shoppers say is like ‘sleeping on a cloud’ is on sale for just $1.83 apiece

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New city strategic-planning process gets underway in Prescott Art Hive gallery in Prescott hosts first youth exhibit that dazzles viewers at 4th Friday Art Walk New lawsuit could affect General Election vote Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to host train show Saturday ‘We’re Better 2gether’ fashion show with Down syndrome international model from Australia scheduled for Feb. 10 Proposed bill would require insurance payment for transgender de-transition procedures Prescott Valley Police offer tips on protecting young people online Catch 22 — Day 19: Fugitive wanted for DUI and assault/domestic violence charges Gift card and Bitcoin scams still plague Prescott Valley Three-vehicle collision impedes morning commute in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The sheet set Amazon shoppers say is like ‘sleeping on a cloud’ is on sale for just $1.83 apiece

Krystin Arneson
Originally Published: February 2, 2024 10:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One easy way to get a better night’s sleep? Switch up the kind of linens you’re sleeping in. The only problem is that good sheets don’t come cheap — but right now, you can get a queen-sized Belador Silky Soft Sheet Set for just $11. That’s not just a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, either: For those who like to sleep with a quad of pillows (*raises hand*) the set comes with both sheet styles plus four standard pillowcases.

Because Belador’s sheet set is marked down to $11 from its usual price of $17 (a 35% savings), that means that each piece is just $1.83. Now that’s a bargain — and much cheaper than the price it was last time we covered it. More than 5,300 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, saying that the microfiber sheets are “beyond expectations” thanks to the high-quality construction and soft fabric. The 16-inch pockets mean that they can fit easily on deeper mattresses, too.v 

Belador Silky Soft Sheet Set, $11 (was $17) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

If you’re skeptical about non-cotton or non-linen sheets, shoppers’ thrilled reviews about this set might just change your mind: “These are the most comfortable and softest sheets we have ever slept on,” wrote one shopper. “They are like sleeping on a cloud.”

Another happy shopper (and, we hope, sleeper), who said they “don’t leave reviews,” said that she “had to” this time because “they were that good.” “These sheets are “sooo freaking soft” and they’re the “best sheets I’ve gotten off Amazon,” they wrote.

When it comes time to change them, we love that the sheets are super-easy to take care of, too: Just wash on cold, tumble dry on low, and put them back on the bed. One shopper’s favorite feature is that there are tags that denote which side of the sheets are top, side, and bottom so making the bed with fresh sheets is a little easier. “That small feature makes me love these sheets even more,” wrote another shopper.

Rather than sweating through another night of bad sleep, take the plunge and upgrade your sheet set while Belador’s Silky Soft Sheet Set is still 35% off. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: