The sheet set Amazon shoppers say is like ‘sleeping on a cloud’ is on sale for just $1.83 apiece

One easy way to get a better night’s sleep? Switch up the kind of linens you’re sleeping in. The only problem is that good sheets don’t come cheap — but right now, you can get a queen-sized Belador Silky Soft Sheet Set for just $11. That’s not just a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, either: For those who like to sleep with a quad of pillows (*raises hand*) the set comes with both sheet styles plus four standard pillowcases.

Because Belador’s sheet set is marked down to $11 from its usual price of $17 (a 35% savings), that means that each piece is just $1.83. Now that’s a bargain — and much cheaper than the price it was last time we covered it. More than 5,300 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, saying that the microfiber sheets are “beyond expectations” thanks to the high-quality construction and soft fabric. The 16-inch pockets mean that they can fit easily on deeper mattresses, too.v

Belador Silky Soft Sheet Set, $11 (was $17) at Amazon

If you’re skeptical about non-cotton or non-linen sheets, shoppers’ thrilled reviews about this set might just change your mind: “These are the most comfortable and softest sheets we have ever slept on,” wrote one shopper. “They are like sleeping on a cloud.”

Another happy shopper (and, we hope, sleeper), who said they “don’t leave reviews,” said that she “had to” this time because “they were that good.” “These sheets are “sooo freaking soft” and they’re the “best sheets I’ve gotten off Amazon,” they wrote.

When it comes time to change them, we love that the sheets are super-easy to take care of, too: Just wash on cold, tumble dry on low, and put them back on the bed. One shopper’s favorite feature is that there are tags that denote which side of the sheets are top, side, and bottom so making the bed with fresh sheets is a little easier. “That small feature makes me love these sheets even more,” wrote another shopper.

Rather than sweating through another night of bad sleep, take the plunge and upgrade your sheet set while Belador’s Silky Soft Sheet Set is still 35% off.