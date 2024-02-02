Taylor Swift effect on full display as FanDuel prepares for ‘biggest game in history of betting’

The Super Bowl is always one of the biggest betting days of the year, and this year’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be no different. Mike Raffensperger, the chief commercial officer at FanDuel, sat down with TheStreet to discuss what he expects to see in terms of sheer betting volume, as well as some of the more popular bets placed.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: You may have heard there's a big football game a couple of weeks out. Talk to me about that. You're not familiar. I think it's called the Super bowl, a big, big football. It's the whole thing. I know Taylor Swift will be there. What is the, talk to me about some of the trends overall you're seeing in terms of either the types of wagers you're seeing or the new types of offerings that even first time fans will be able to take advantage of in the run up to the big game?



MIKE RAFFENSPERGER: Well, I can confidently say it's going to be the biggest game in the history of betting likely globally, certainly in the United States. So just a little bit of context. We recently had the conference championships where the 49ers and the Chiefs made their way into the Super Bowl that day. FanDuel took more handle, more betting than we did in the Super Bowl last year.

And so in terms of anticipating in a couple of weeks what we expect to see Super Bowl, it will break all records, not just here in America, but really internationally for the amount of wagering taking place on one game. There really is nothing like the Super Bowl. You know, look, in terms of the wagers, you'll expect to see, we'll have over 600 different markets, meaning things that you can bet on. That's more than any other Sportsbook in America. Very popular one is who will score the first touchdown. And on that market, I can say the Swifty effect is in full run. Travis Kelce is the number one player picked score the first touchdown in just a couple of weeks here in the Super Bowl.