Taylor Swift effect on full display as FanDuel prepares for ‘biggest game in history of betting’

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New city strategic-planning process gets underway in Prescott Art Hive gallery in Prescott hosts first youth exhibit that dazzles viewers at 4th Friday Art Walk New lawsuit could affect General Election vote Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to host train show Saturday ‘We’re Better 2gether’ fashion show with Down syndrome international model from Australia scheduled for Feb. 10 Proposed bill would require insurance payment for transgender de-transition procedures Prescott Valley Police offer tips on protecting young people online Catch 22 — Day 19: Fugitive wanted for DUI and assault/domestic violence charges Gift card and Bitcoin scams still plague Prescott Valley Three-vehicle collision impedes morning commute in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Taylor Swift effect on full display as FanDuel prepares for ‘biggest game in history of betting’

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 2, 2024 1 a.m.

The Super Bowl is always one of the biggest betting days of the year, and this year’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be no different. Mike Raffensperger, the chief commercial officer at FanDuel, sat down with TheStreet to discuss what he expects to see in terms of sheer betting volume, as well as some of the more popular bets placed.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: You may have heard there's a big football game a couple of weeks out. Talk to me about that. You're not familiar. I think it's called the Super bowl, a big, big football. It's the whole thing. I know Taylor Swift will be there. What is the, talk to me about some of the trends overall you're seeing in terms of either the types of wagers you're seeing or the new types of offerings that even first time fans will be able to take advantage of in the run up to the big game?

MIKE RAFFENSPERGER: Well, I can confidently say it's going to be the biggest game in the history of betting likely globally, certainly in the United States. So just a little bit of context. We recently had the conference championships where the 49ers and the Chiefs made their way into the Super Bowl that day. FanDuel took more handle, more betting than we did in the Super Bowl last year.

And so in terms of anticipating in a couple of weeks what we expect to see Super Bowl, it will break all records, not just here in America, but really internationally for the amount of wagering taking place on one game. There really is nothing like the Super Bowl. You know, look, in terms of the wagers, you'll expect to see, we'll have over 600 different markets, meaning things that you can bet on. That's more than any other Sportsbook in America. Very popular one is who will score the first touchdown. And on that market, I can say the Swifty effect is in full run. Travis Kelce is the number one player picked score the first touchdown in just a couple of weeks here in the Super Bowl. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: