Stock Market Today: Stocks mixed after jobs data crushes forecasts; Meta soars

U.S. stocks were mixed in early Friday trading as investors reacted to a big bond market moves following a blowout January jobs report that clouded the impact of big earnings beats from Amazon and Meta.

Updated at 9:46 EST

Meta moves

Meta Platforms is set to overtake Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report as the best-performing stock of the year after last night's fourth quarter earnings report, which included the group's first-ever dividend.

"This move is a testament to Meta’s commitment to shareholder value and marks a significant shift in perception, not only for the company itself, but also for the broader metaverse and AI sectors," said Nigel Green, CEO of London-based financial advisory deVere Group.

“The initiation of dividend payouts and the massive share buyback program serve as a clear indication that Meta is confident in the profitability of its metaverse and AI ventures," he added.

Meta shares were last marked 19% higher in early trading and changing hands at $469.68 each, taking their year-to-date gain to a staggering 35.8% and valuing the group at $1.21 trillion.

Updated at 9:11 AM EST

It's always the bonds

Bond markets are in free-fall following the January jobs report shock, with benchmark 10-year notes back near the 4% mark amid their biggest single-session gain since July.

Benchmark 2-year notes, which are the most sensitive to interest rate changes, were marked 20 basis points higher and on pace for the biggest upside move since March.

The CME Group's FedWatch now indicates just a 19.5% chance of a quarter-percentage-point Fed rate cut in March, down from 35% prior to the release and 74% at the end of last year. The odds of a May reduction, meanwhile, fell to around holding at around 79%.

Updated at 8:44 AM EST

You've got to be kidding.

The economy added 353,000 new jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, a tally that smashed Street forecasts and largely justified the hawkish tone adopted by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week.

Average hourly earnings rose the most since March of 2022, while the headline unemployment rate held at the lowest levels in nearly five decades.

U.S. stocks pared earlier following the data release, with futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 indicating 17 point advance and those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 40 point dip. The tech-focused Nasdaq is called 114 points higher.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were marked 8 basis points higher higher at 3.967%, extending the paper's four-day increase to around 21 basis points. Benchmark 2-year notes were pegged 15 basis points higher at 4.353%.

Updated at 8:01 AM EST

Oil's well

Chevron (CVX) - Get Free Report and Exxon (XOM) - Get Free Report shares were active in pre-market trading after the two biggest U.S. oil majors posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings despite tough year-on-year comparisons and higher environmental costs.

Chevron, which was marked 0.9% higher at $149.24, earned $6.45 billion over the three months ending in December, while Exxon posted net income of $12.75 billion, a 13% slide from last year that has shares trading 0.5% lower into the opening bell.

Stock Market Today

Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report shares were the standout performer from last night's earnings parade, posting better-than-expected fourth quarter profits, issuing a robust near-term outlook and declaring its first-ever dividend as CEO Mark Zuckerberg transitions the social media giant from its 'year of efficiency' to AI-fueled growth.

Meta shares were marked 17.3% higher in pre-market trading and set to open at an all-time high of $462.80 each and a market value of around $1.19 billion.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report were also flying higher, rising 6.1% in pre-market dealing after the online retailing powerhouse showed that AI was able to drive big gains for its AWS cloud division, as well as firmer profit margins, while setting up the group for a solid first quarter.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares, however, were marked nearly 3% lower in pre-market after the group posted stronger-than-expected fiscal first quarter earnings that were marred by lighter iPhone revenue forecasts and a big drop in overall sales in China.

The last of the Magnificent 7 posted December quarter earnings last night, with Meta the standout performer of the market's tech giants.

The three stocks, which represent just over 12% of the S&P 500's total market weight, are likely to dictate much of the benchmark's early Friday gains, although the January jobs report is also expected to provide a large measure of activity to close out the week.

Economists expect that the U.S. added around 185,000 new jobs last month, a modest decline from the 216,000 pace recorded in December but still largely in-line with the average gains from the past six months.

Bond investors are likely to pay close attention to the wage data found within the Labor Department report, with estimates suggest a downtick in average hourly earnings that could have important implication for inflation and Fed rate forecasts over the coming months.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields were trading a multi-week low of 3.884% heading into the early Friday session, pushed lower by a series of weaker-than-expected employment data releases and softening inflation prospects, while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.231%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.05% lower in overnight dealing at 102.995.

Heading into the start of trading on Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 are indicating a 28 point opening bell gain while those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a more modest 15 point gain.

The tech-focused Nasdaq, meanwhile, is likely to rise by around 175 points thanks to the outsized gain for Meta and stronger starts for Amazon and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report.

In overseas markets, last night's firmer close on Wall Street flowed through into Asia trading, with the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark rising 0.22% into the close of trading while the Nikkei 224 ended 0.41% higher in Tokyo.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 was marked 0.61% higher in early Frankfurt trading while Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.27% in London.

