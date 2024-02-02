Stock Market Today: Stocks higher, Meta soars, jobs data on deck

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New city strategic-planning process gets underway in Prescott Art Hive gallery in Prescott hosts first youth exhibit that dazzles viewers at 4th Friday Art Walk New lawsuit could affect General Election vote Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to host train show Saturday ‘We’re Better 2gether’ fashion show with Down syndrome international model from Australia scheduled for Feb. 10 Proposed bill would require insurance payment for transgender de-transition procedures Prescott Valley Police offer tips on protecting young people online Catch 22 — Day 19: Fugitive wanted for DUI and assault/domestic violence charges Gift card and Bitcoin scams still plague Prescott Valley Three-vehicle collision impedes morning commute in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Stock Market Today: Stocks higher, Meta soars, jobs data on deck

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: February 2, 2024 11:32 a.m.

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures moved higher Friday, putting the major indices on pace for a positive week, as investors picked through the details of a trio of Magnificent 7 tech earnings and braced for what could be a crucial January jobs report. 

Meta Platforms  (META) - Get Free Report shares were the standout performer from last night's earnings parade, posting better-than-expected fourth quarter profits, issuing a robust near-term outlook and declaring its first-ever dividend as CEO Mark Zuckerberg transitions the social media giant from its 'year of efficiency' to AI-fueled growth. 

Meta shares were marked 17.3% higher in pre-market trading and set to open at an all-time high of $462.80 each and a market value of around $1.19 billion.

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Free Report were also flying higher, rising 6.1% in pre-market dealing after the online retailing powerhouse showed that AI was able to drive big gains for its AWS cloud division, as well as firmer profit margins, while setting up the group for a solid first quarter.

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares, however, were marked nearly 3% lower in pre-market after the group posted stronger-than-expected fiscal first quarter earnings that were marred by lighter iPhone revenues and a big drop in overall sales in China.

The last of the Magnificent 7 posted December quarter earnings last night, with Meta the standout performer of the market's tech giants.

The three stocks, which represent just over 12% of the S&P 500's total market weight, are likely to dictate much of the benchmark's early Friday gains, although the January jobs report is also expected to provide a large measure of activity to close out the week. 

Economists expect that the U.S. added around 185,000 new jobs last month, a modest decline from the 216,000 pace recorded in December but still largely in-line with the average gains from the past six months.

Bond investors are likely to pay close attention to the wage data found within the Labor Department report, with estimates suggest a downtick in average hourly earnings that could have important implication for inflation and Fed rate forecasts over the coming months.

Related: What happens to interest rates next may depend on this 'game-changing' trend

Benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields were trading a multi-week low of 3.884% heading into the early Friday session, pushed lower by a series of weaker-than-expected employment data releases and softening inflation prospects, while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.231%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.05% lower in overnight dealing at 102.995.

Heading into the start of trading on Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 are indicating a 28 point opening bell gain while those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a more modest 15 point gain.

The tech-focused Nasdaq, meanwhile, is likely to rise by around 175 points thanks to the outsized gain for Meta and stronger starts for Amazon and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Free Report.

In overseas markets, last night's firmer close on Wall Street flowed through into Asia trading, with the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark rising 0.22% into the close of trading while the Nikkei 224 ended 0.41% higher in Tokyo.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 was marked 0.61% higher in early Frankfurt trading while Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.27% in London.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: