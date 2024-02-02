OFFERS
Shoppers are obsessed with this ‘grossly satisfying’ $20 drain cleaner kit at Amazon—just look at the reviews

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 2, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Clogged drains are practically inevitable. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend hours taking apart your drain and trying to pick everything out by hand. We found a bestselling Amazon gadget that makes the dreaded task quick and easy.

If there’s one thing every homeowner and renter should invest in, it’s the FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Cleaner. It’s the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s drain augers category and has been purchased more than 10,000 times recently. The five-pack of micro-hook wands only costs $20 and the kit also includes a reusable 360-degree rotating handle that’s the secret component to its “magical” results. Each wand measures 18 inches long and has a slim design that fits between even the smallest drain holes. They feature tiny micro-hooks on the ends that are used to capture hair and other debris trapped deep within your pipes.

The best part is that it’s super simple to use. All you have to do is attach a wand to the handle, slip it inside your drain, and twist. 

FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Cleaner, $20 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Some people may think using chemical cleaners is the solution to unclogging drains, but many plumbers and experts say just the opposite. It can actually do more harm than good and could end up costing hundreds if not thousands of dollars to fix the damage.

“Liquid plumbing solutions often come with high risk for you, your home, and the environment,” said Ashton Plumbing Heating and Air. “Unfortunately, this hard-hitting chemical combo also has the potential to damage anything it comes into contact with, including your body, your pipes, and your septic system.”

This is just one reason thousands of Amazon shoppers are opting for the FlexiSnake Drain Cleaning kit instead. Another is because it takes virtually no time and there’s no waiting period like there is with liquid chemicals. One reviewer said, “in five seconds, this gadget pulled out a hair clog that was almost two feet long” and went on to say that it saved them hundreds of dollars.

“Best few bucks I’ve ever spent,” another shopper wrote. “Just stick it down the drain, crank the handle, and pull up months of disgusting, foul-smelling hair and slime in seconds. Grossly satisfying.”

If you’re still not convinced, take a look at the hundreds of image reviews so you can see for yourself how much one wand pulls up. Considering the FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Cleaner only costs $20 and comes with everything you need, it’s worth a try. 

