Hotels have already started charging you this sneaky new fee

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New city strategic-planning process gets underway in Prescott Art Hive gallery in Prescott hosts first youth exhibit that dazzles viewers at 4th Friday Art Walk New lawsuit could affect General Election vote Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to host train show Saturday ‘We’re Better 2gether’ fashion show with Down syndrome international model from Australia scheduled for Feb. 10 Proposed bill would require insurance payment for transgender de-transition procedures Prescott Valley Police offer tips on protecting young people online Catch 22 — Day 19: Fugitive wanted for DUI and assault/domestic violence charges Gift card and Bitcoin scams still plague Prescott Valley Three-vehicle collision impedes morning commute in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Hotels have already started charging you this sneaky new fee

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: February 2, 2024 5:34 p.m.

Over the last year, hotel booking practices have been in the spotlight as a number of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have pushed to crack down on the types of hidden fees that can crop up when one sees the initial low price spike when it is time to pay.

After President Joseph Biden pledged to crack down on hotels and booking sites that do not "reduce or eliminate hidden fees, charges, and add-ons" in October 2022, major chains such as Marriott  (MAR) - Get Free Report and Hyatt  (H) - Get Free Report have both committed to displaying the final fee outright. In August 2023, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also filed a lawsuit accusing travel platform Booking.com  (BKNG) - Get Free Report of "omitting mandatory fees from the advertised room rate."

Related: Booking sued by Texas, which alleges deceptive hotel-rate practices

While the negative attention to what is often called "junk fees" has pressured most hotels to bring down or fully eliminate them when it comes to the main room rate, some travelers have observed them crop up in sneaky new ways — Christopher Elliott, who founded the traveler advocacy group Travelers United, described one instance of someone checking into a Chicago hotel and finding that $25 per day were added to the bill for parking at the end of stay.

Almost every hotel will charge an extra fee for parking one's car.

Business Wire

'Somewhere along the line, the parking fee became required...'

"When Sira Mas checked into a boutique hotel in Chicago recently, she found a $25 per night fee on her bill for parking but she didn't have a car," Elliott wrote in a USA Today column.

More travel stories:

While the hotel removed the fee once Mas brought it up with a manager, this type of "assumption" that one will need parking can either be directly part of the hotel's booking system in cities where the majority of visitors come by car or a business strategy that relies on a certain number of car-free travelers not noticing the fee at the end of the trip.

"For years, hotels have added parking charges to all of their guest folios only after verifying they came by car," Elliott wrote. "But somewhere along the line, the parking fees became required – whether you drove there or not."

Expect to see more 'you could have used it but didn't' hotel fees

Some of the steepest hotel fees are, predictably, in dense cities such as San Francisco and New York. According to an estimate with data from ResortFeeChecker.com, the average parking fee in the latter city can exceed $100 a night but is less likely to be automatically included given the lower number of visitors who drive in.

But another traveler that had come to Elliott said that she had a Los Angeles hotel insist that a parking fee when she didn't have a car was not a mistake but a "mandatory fee" part of the hotel's policy — one that, according to Elliott, is starting to replace resort fees as a hidden source of profit for the hotel industry.

"Hotels are charging a mandatory parking fee using the same reasoning [as a resort or amenity fee]," Elliott explained. "You could have used the parking spot, but you didn't."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: